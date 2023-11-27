Dennis Agalli, CEO of Employer Capital, Announces Expansion to Real Estate, Finance, and Affordable Housing Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dennis Agalli, Forbes Business Council Member and CEO of Employer Capital, is proud to announce their expansion portfolio from global wealth management to real estate, finance, and affordable housing solutions.





Serial entrepreneur Dennis Donato Agalli, recognized for his successes in the hospitality sector, is now charting new territories in real estate, finance, and affordable housing solutions.

Expanding into real estate, the company strategically invests in luxury apartments and penthouse properties across U.S. cities. His residential investments showcase an impressive selection, while ventures into commercial real estate diversify his portfolio.

Acknowledging the need for accessible living, they invested in providing affordable housing solutions in Miami neighborhoods like Wynwood, Little Havana, and Little Haiti. His commitment extends beyond investment, ensuring that these developments contribute positively to the local communities.

About Dennis Donato Agalli

Dennis Donato Agalli, a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, has emerged as an inspirational figure in hospitality and real estate. From immigrating at 16 to founding renowned brands like Rocky's Pizza Group and Old Country Coffee Corp, Agalli's journey exemplifies determination and core values. Guided by honesty and integrity, his contributions extend to innovative philanthropic initiatives, making him a mentor for aspiring entrepreneurs.

About Employer Capital

Employer Capital is dedicated to providing fast, transparent, and tech-enabled financing solutions they can rely on, enabling small businesses and those who support them to go BIG. We offer specialized financing to meet their business needs and promote long-term growth and success. The company's culture is based on a team of incredibly motivated individuals committed to developing flexible, quick, and transparent financing solutions that will significantly increase the potential of small businesses.

