On 24 November 2023 the Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit additional bonds of Šiaulių bankas AB in the nominal value of EUR 50 million to the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius.

Altogether bond issue of Šiaulių bankas AB in the nominal value of EUR 210 million (ISIN: LT0000405771) will be traded as from 27 November 2023.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division