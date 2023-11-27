Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2023

27 November 2023



An Extraordinary General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS at Tordenskiolds gate 12, Oslo on 18 December 2023 at 15:00 local (Oslo) time.

The Company's board of directors is proposing a reverse share split (share consolidation) of the Company's shares in the ratio of 10:1 to meet Oslo Børs’ requirements of a minimum share value of NOK 1 per share. In order to facilitate the share consolidation, the board of directors also proposes a minor increase of the current share capital by NOK 3.00 through issue of six (6) new shares each with a par value of NOK 0.50, in order to obtain a total number of shares outstanding divisible by 10.

The Company will issue a separate stock exchange announcement at a later date with the key dates for the share consolidation once such dates are established.

Shareholders may register their attendance digitally on VPS Investor Portal by following this link:

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=de516309897f6509b6bb0e2f5809af2035af43f2&validTo=1705500000000&oppdragsId=20231124VPID91U0

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.





