Media Advisory: UN Global Compact to Accelerate Private Sector Climate Action at COP28

New York, United States of America, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UN Global Compact will convene heads of state, ministers, business leaders and civil society to advance private sector climate action during the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) at the Expo City Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The UN Global Compact focus at COP28 is to advance private sector action to cut emissions, accelerate a just transition to a green economy, and invest in adaptation and resilience for a liveable planet through the Forward Faster Initiative.

Forward Faster calls on business leaders everywhere to take measurable, credible and ambitious action in five areas — gender equality, climate action, living wage, water resilience and finance & investment — that have the power to accelerate progress across all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) where the private sector can collectively make the biggest, fastest impact by 2030.

As part of the COP28 programme, the UN Global Compact and its Networks will hold several sessions aligned to the meeting’s thematic areas. Most of the sessions will take place at the COP28 Blue Zone, which is accessible to UNFCCC-accredited media.

Africa Private Sector Reception, 1 December 2023, 4:00 - 6:00 P.M.

The Africa Business Leaders Coalition presents the African Private Sector Reception. This in-person reception will bring together business leaders from Africa and around the world, high-ranking Government Representatives and the United Nations to engage in public-private dialogues and help accelerate climate action on the continent. This event is supported by Airtel Africa.

High-Level Meeting of Caring for Climate, 3 December 2023, 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M., Blue Zone

Hosted by the UN Global Compact, together with UN Environment Programme and UN Climate Change, the meeting will bring together senior executives, the United Nations and Government to help accelerate immediate cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and act decisively to avert a climate catastrophe.

Return on Ocean Investment Roundtable, 3 December 2023, 12:30 P.M. - 13:30 P.M. Blue Zone

Hosted by the United Nations Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition and the High-Level Panel on the Sustainable Ocean Economy, the Return on Ocean Investment Roundtable will convene ocean industry leaders, governments, investors, development finance institutions, and stakeholders across the finance value chain to identify key enablers to unlock private capital to scale investment in the sustainable ocean economy.

Building Business Resilience through ESG Strategies, 3 December 2023, 12:30 P.M. - 13:30 P.M. Blue Zone

Government and business representatives will discuss how to leverage environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies to build organizational and community resilience during times of crisis.

SDG Investment Forum, 5 December 2023, 3:00 - 7:00 P.M., Nasdaq Dubai Market Site

The CFO Coalition will organize an SDG Investment Forum in partnership with the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange, the Dubai Financial Market and the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance on the role of stock exchanges, investors and CFOs in promoting climate finance and in tackling the Climate Crisis.

To learn more about these and other events please visit: https://events.unglobalcompact.org/cop28/Schedule

