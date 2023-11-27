OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 55,469,950 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 24 November 2023 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’), to raise £125 million, with an over allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 72.2p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 19 October 2023 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 8 December 2023.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 72.2p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital Tom Leader 11,166 45,294 0.002 Jane O’Riordan 14,888 149,121 0.009 Lord Rockley 29,777 74,422 0.004 Gaenor Bagley 7,444 22,837 0.001 Julie Nahid Rahman 4,466 4,466 <0.001

The Company announces that the following member of Octopus Ventures, the team within Octopus Investments Limited that manages the Company's investments, were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 72.2p:

No. of Shares Malcolm Ferguson 44,667

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,581,812,458‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75