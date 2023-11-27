ivendPay Launches the World's First Cryptocurrency Payment Technology via NFC

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a new era in the world of digital payments, ivendPay (http://ivendpay.com) proudly presents the world's first cryptocurrency payment technology via NFC (Near Field Communication). This advancement is unparalleled in the cryptocurrency domain, expanding the horizons for merchants and customers globally.





Innovative Breakthrough: ivendPay introduces NFC Crypto

Now, the payment process is practically indistinguishable from using a card. Simply tap users' phone utilizing NFC technology and make a direct payment from users' crypto wallet. Forget about cards – we are revolutionizing the scene! The technology seamlessly integrates into various payment ecosystems, including POS terminals, merchant mobile apps, and vending networks, ensuring convenience and security of cryptocurrency transactions in a retail environment.

Collaboration with Industry Giants: ivendPay and Binance

Having showcased the NFC Crypto technology at international events such as the WOW Summit 2023 and GITEX in Dubai, ivendPay attracted the attention of key players in the cryptocurrency industry. A testament to the success of this innovation was the partnership with Binance, in which ivendPay became the global payment gateway for the Binance Pay service. This collaboration underscores the trust and recognition that ivendPay has earned on the international stage, offering contactless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payments.

Expanding Horizons: ivendPay on its Path to Dominance in Europe and the MENA

With its patented payment solution, ivendPay not only ensures transaction reliability but is also actively expanding its global presence. Already boasting around 400 active merchants in seven countries, the company is poised for further penetration in the European and MENA regions. The rapid growth and sustainable development of ivendPay provide ample opportunities for investors eager to be involved in cutting-edge financial technologies.

Why People Will Pay with Cryptocurrency in the Future: History and Convenience

In the past, cryptocurrency payments were mainly done through QR codes, requiring extra time and steps for the user. However, thanks to ivendPay, the payment process has now become as straightforward and quick as traditional card payment. The integration of NFC technology with cryptocurrency payments will speed up the adoption of cryptocurrency in our daily lives, making it a natural part of modern financial operations.

Security: Cryptocurrency transactions are challenging to decrypt. According to reports, blockchain technologies provide a level of security surpassing many current banking standards. No Commission: Unlike traditional payment systems, cryptocurrency payments are often made without fees. Analytical data shows that users can save up to 3% on fees when using cryptocurrency over standard payment systems.

Universality: Payment is possible on any device. There are already over a million merchants offering cryptocurrency payment options, and this number is continually growing.

Independence from Regulators: Users' cryptocurrency fully belongs to users, free from intervention by banks or governments. Over 80% of surveyed users cite independence as the primary advantage of cryptocurrency.

Globality: Cryptocurrency can be sent anywhere, without being tied to a specific country. According to research, more than 30 countries already accept cryptocurrency payments, making it a genuinely global means of payment.

