Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 27 November 2023 at 10:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 44483/4/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 7.04 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 70 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(2): Volume: 70 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(4): Volume: 61 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(5): Volume: 99 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(6): Volume: 61 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(7): Volume: 61 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(10): Volume: 311 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 1114 Volume weighted average price: 7.06954 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 326 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 269 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 308 Unit price: 7.005 EUR

(4): Volume: 185 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(5): Volume: 259 Unit price: 7.015 EUR

(6): Volume: 303 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(7): Volume: 142 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(8): Volume: 209 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(9): Volume: 185 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

(10): Volume: 185 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

(11): Volume: 201 Unit price: 7.045 EUR

(12): Volume: 167 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(13): Volume: 278 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(14): Volume: 240 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(15): Volume: 275 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(16): Volume: 708 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(17): Volume: 176 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(18): Volume: 354 Unit price: 7.075 EUR

(19): Volume: 103 Unit price: 7.075 EUR

(20): Volume: 67 Unit price: 7.08 EUR

(21): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.08 EUR

(22): Volume: 183 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(23): Volume: 171 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(24): Volume: 181 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(25): Volume: 286 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(26): Volume: 178 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(27): Volume: 176 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(28): Volume: 160 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(29): Volume: 185 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(30): Volume: 84 Unit price: 7.075 EUR

(31): Volume: 225 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(32): Volume: 86 Unit price: 7.075 EUR

(33): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.055 EUR

(34): Volume: 112 Unit price: 7.055 EUR

(35): Volume: 910 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(36): Volume: 910 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(37): Volume: 910 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(38): Volume: 910 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(39): Volume: 910 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(40): Volume: 920 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(41): Volume: 920 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(42): Volume: 920 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(43): Volume: 920 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(44): Volume: 920 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(45): Volume: 920 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(46): Volume: 856 Unit price: 7.055 EUR

Aggregated transactions (46):

Volume: 18268 Volume weighted average price: 7.05965 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 143 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(2): Volume: 281 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(3): Volume: 894 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(4): Volume: 702 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(5): Volume: 44 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(6): Volume: 158 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(7): Volume: 38 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(8): Volume: 134 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(9): Volume: 330 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 2724 Volume weighted average price: 7.07515 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 718 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 718 Volume weighted average price: 7.01 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 101 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 101 Volume weighted average price: 7.06 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200000 Unit price: 6.995 EUR

(2): Volume: 214 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(3): Volume: 1286 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(4): Volume: 1250 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

(6): Volume: 252 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(7): Volume: 299 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 522 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(9): Volume: 498 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 204325 Volume weighted average price: 6.99679 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 498 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 764 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1262 Volume weighted average price: 7.03422 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 589 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 1001 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 3650 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 812 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 655 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 655 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 655 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 655 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(9): Volume: 830 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(10): Volume: 185 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(11): Volume: 1494 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(12): Volume: 903 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions (12):

Volume: 12084 Volume weighted average price: 7.02133 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-24

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4320 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(2): Volume: 3170 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(3): Volume: 1664 Unit price: 7.09 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 9154 Volume weighted average price: 7.04909 EUR



Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2022, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.