Global Automated Truck Loading System Market Size To Exceed USD 6.37 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.5%

New York, United States , Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Truck Loading System Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.37 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during projected period.

Automated truck loading systems are a collection of linked systems that load and unload materials without the use of manual labour. It is a system that incorporates a variety of components, including truck restraint systems, dock levellers, and specialized conveyors, to offer quick and secure cargo transportation between the vehicle and the storage facility or distribution warehouse. By eliminating much of the manual labour required in these procedures, automated truck loading systems improve efficiency, safety, cost savings, and uniformity. The market for automated truck loading systems covers a wide range of technologies targeted at automating the loading and unloading of trucks. These systems make use of robotics, sensors, and software in order to load commodities onto trucks as rapidly and efficiently as possible. With globalization boosting worldwide trade, the demand for efficient and timely commodity transportation is increasing. As a result, an automated truck loading system might make cross-border logistics operations more efficient.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Automated Truck Loading System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Loading Dock (Flush Dock, Enclosed Dock, Sawtooth Dock, Climate Controlled Dock, Others), By System Type (Chain Conveyor System, Slat Conveyor System, Belt Conveyor System, Skate Conveyor System, Automated Guided Vehicles, Others), By Truck Type (Non-Modified Truck Type and Modified Truck Type), By Industry (Aviation, Construction, Packaging, FMCG, Automotive, Textile, Pharmaceutical, Warehouse & Distribution, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The flush dock segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of the loading dock, the global automated truck loading system market is segmented into the flush dock, enclosed dock, sawtooth dock, climate controlled dock, and others. Among these, the flush dock segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. Flush Docks blend seamlessly into the building, making them suitable for small businesses looking to save space. Furthermore, a flush dock is installed parallel to the structure with a tight cushion to prevent any wall damage, which is beneficial for safety.

The belt conveyor system segment is witnessing highest CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of system type, the global automated truck loading system market is segmented into chain conveyor systems, slat conveyor systems, belt conveyor systems, skate conveyor systems, automated guided vehicles, and others. Among these, the belt conveyor system segment is witnessing the highest CAGR growth over the forecast period. This is because of a growth in e-commerce shipping and storage activities, which causes personnel concerns, redundant warehouse design, peak season swings, and severe rivalry.

The non-modified truck type segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global automated truck loading system market during the forecast period.

Based on the truck type, the global automated truck loading system market is classified into non-modified truck type and modified truck type. Among these, the non-modified truck type segment is expected to hold the largest share of the automated truck loading system market during the forecast period. The majority of businesses may currently run a fleet of unmodified trucks. Using automatic truck loading systems designed for non-modified vehicles helps them to seamlessly integrate them into their existing fleet without requiring significant changes to their current operations or fleet management.

The FMCG segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 38.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of industry, the global automated truck loading system market is segmented into aviation, construction, packaging, FMCG, automotive, textile, pharmaceutical, warehouse & distribution, and others. Among these, the FMCG segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.2% over the forecast period, owing to the expanding popularity of the e-commerce platforms throughout the fast-moving consumer goods industry. This industry oversees a wide range of products that are in constant demand and must be delivered on a regular basis, such as beverages and food, personal care items, household items, and others.

Europe dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market with more than 43.8% market share over the forecast period, owing to the logistics and transportation industry's early adoption of automation and technology. Additionally, the region's thriving logistics business, combined with its emphasis on technical innovation and long-term profitability, has propelled it to the forefront of the adoption of automated truck loading systems. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. With growing manufacturing and logistics activities, the region is rapidly industrializing.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Major vendors in the Global Automated Truck Loading System Market include Actiw Oy, GEBHARDT Fördertechnik GmbH, HAVER & BOECKER OHG, ATLS Ltd., Industrial Conveying Pty Ltd., KEITH Manufacturing Co., Capo Tecnologia, ACTIW LTD., BEUMER GROUP, Cargo Floor B.V, Dexter Company S.A. de C.V., Q-Loader, Dematic, FMH Conveyors, Asbreuk Service B.V., Joloda Hydraroll Ltd., Secon Components S.L., VDL Systems bv, CLSi Logispeed, and among others.

Recent Market Developments

On March 2023, Mujin, a leading developer of intelligent automation solutions, has announced the release of TruckBot, a cutting-edge robot built for truck and shipping container unloading. TruckBot is a robot with an unusual shape that can unload up to 1,000 cases per hour. It was designed expressly to handle the issues given by the unloading process of floor-loaded trucks and containers used in most warehouses and distribution centers.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Automated Truck Loading System Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Automated Truck Loading System Market, Loading Dock Analysis

Flush Dock

Enclosed Dock

Sawtooth Dock

Climate Controlled Dock

Others

Automated Truck Loading System Market, System Type Analysis

Chain Conveyor System

Slat Conveyor System

Belt Conveyor System

Skate Conveyor System

Automated Guided Vehicles

Others

Automated Truck Loading System Market, Truck Type Analysis

Non-Modified Truck Type

Modified Truck Type

Automated Truck Loading System Market, Industry Analysis

Aviation

Construction

Packaging

FMCG

Automotive

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Warehouse & Distribution

Others

Automated Truck Loading System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



