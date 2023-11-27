Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size to Exceed USD 6.9 billion by 2031, with a Robust CAGR of 11.7%| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global autonomous mobile robots market was estimated at a value of US$ 2.3 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register an 11.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to attain US$ 6.9 billion by 2031.

Distribution as well as fulfillment operations are under a great deal of strain due to the e-commerce sector's rapid expansion. The majority of merchants are actively looking for ways to combat the ever-increasing complexity of fulfillment. In order to handle issues like labor management, order processing and tracking, and warehousing and distribution expenses, they are also searching for new technologies.

Those with an interest in material handling and warehouse activities are spending a lot of money revamping their operating plans. This is expected to drive the market expansion of autonomous mobile robots in the near future.

Key Findings of Market Report

During two- to three-week-long cycles of high demand throughout the year, fulfillment volumes can increase by up to three times their typical rates. This thus presents distribution hubs with significant personnel issues. E-commerce companies more and more to get around these obstacles are using AMRs. AMRs increase the return on capital investments, optimize operating expenses, and streamline procedures. These advantages raise the need for AMRs in the e-commerce industry, which influences market data.

Market Trends for Autonomous Mobile Robots

Numerous end-user corporations are making large investments in AMR startups. ABB purchased the autonomous mobile robot firm ASTI Mobile Robotics Group in 2021. Through the purchase, ABB became the only firm to offer a full portfolio for the upcoming generation of flexible automation, further expanding its robotics and automation offering. producer of forklifts Jungheinrich AG invested US$ 24.5 million in German AMR producer Magazino GmbH in September 2020. The automation of internal transportation tasks including picking, sorting, and storage was limited to traditional automated guided vehicles (AGVs). AGVs are permanent installations used in situations requiring regular, repeated material delivery. These vehicles offer a delayed return on investment, but they also have a high initial cost.

Global Market for Autonomous Mobile Robots: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market throughout the region. These are:

Over the course of the projected period, North America is anticipated to hold a dominant position. The growth of automation in non-durable products and retail industries is propelling the regional market revenue. The need for AMRs in North America is also being driven up by the increased use of Industry 4.0 & 5.0, as well as the increased penetration of IoT and 5G. The growth of the FMCG and automotive industries is driving the industry in Europe and Asia Pacific. The market value in these regions is also being driven by an increase in the consumption of clothing, footwear, and packaged food goods. Throughout the projected period, a medium rate of growth is expected for the industries in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Customize the Report According to Your Needs:

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

In September 2022, ROEQ teamed with OMRON to supply the ROEQ TMC500 solution for OMRON's LD-250 AMR, doubling the AMR's payload capacity to 500 kilograms (1,102lbs). A startup called SIXAI, which specializes in integrating technology into legacy industries, revealed intentions to roll out MAESTRO, an AI-enabled autonomous mobile robot management platform, globally in September 2022. After acquiring ASTI Mobile Robotics in 2021, ABB introduced its first line of renamed ARMs in September 2022. Locus Robotics introduced the Locus Vector and Locus Max AMRs in March 2022. The small AMR Locus Vector has a strong payload capacity and omnidirectional movement. With its heavyweight payload capacity and enhanced versatility, the Locus Max AMR is well suited for material handling and industrial applications.

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Key Players

Manufacturers within the global autonomous mobile robots market are constantly evolving to improve navigation, sensing, and control systems. To increase productivity and safety, they are combining machine learning, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated sensors.

Manufacturers frequently work in tandem with technology suppliers to address a range of industrial as well as logistical automation requirements, which propels market growth. The following companies are well-known participants in the global autonomous mobile robots market:

Addverb Technologies Limited AMS, Inc. ANYbotics AG Berkshire Grey Continental AG ECA Group Fetch Robotics, Inc. Gridbots Technologies Private Limited Hikrobot Technology Co., Ltd. Intel Corporation Kollmorgen Körber AG KuKa AG Locus Robotics Mobile Industrial Robots A/S OMRON Corporation Peer Robotics Shanghai Quicktron Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. Teradyne Inc. Tetrahedron Manufacturing Services Universal Robots Youibot Robotics Co. Ltd.

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segmentation

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Type

Conveyor

Lifting

Automatic Trolley

Multifunctional

Others

Load Capacity

Up to 500 Kg

500 Kg - 1000 Kg

1000 Kg - 2000 Kg

Above 2000 Kg

Application

Cardboard Boxes

Trays

Kegs

Buckets

Bags

Crates

Foil Bundles

Others

End Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Beauty & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Automotive

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

