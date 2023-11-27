Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach US$ 19.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by Stringent Environmental Regulations and Growing Demand for Sustainable Water Management Solutions | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market size is valued at US$ 13.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Rapid industrialization coupled with population growth has doubled the pollution level of water. Unavailability of safe drinking water, and inefficient water and wastewater treatment systems are some of the challenges the world is facing. To overcome these issues key players are increasing their R&D capabilities to come up with advanced technologies, which would provide more results along with cost savings and fulfill the stringent government norms.

They are focusing on the adoption of new technologies such as biological treatment, membrane bioreactors, and activated sludge. They are also focusing on focusing on the implementation of ZLD technology to broaden their revenue streams. Most industries treat their effluent on-site before discharging it into a river or sewer. Governments are implementing stringent rules to prevent water pollution, which is fuelling the growth of the Industrial wastewater treatment market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the industrial wastewater treatment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including chemicals, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the industrial wastewater treatment market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the industrial wastewater treatment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on end users, the Food & Beverage sector is anticipated to pose significant demand growth as it requires a large quantity of water and is directly related to public health.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 13.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 19.6 billion Growth Rate 5.3% Dominant Segment Food & Beverages Segment Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Stringent government regulations

Rising awareness pertaining to wastewater treatment

Increasing demand for clean water

Technological Advancements Companies Profiled BWA Water Additives

The Dow Chemical Company

Cortec Corporation

Buck man Laboratories International Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Solvay S.A.

Solenis LLC

Kemira Oyj

Ecolab Incorporated

BASF SE

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the industrial wastewater treatment market include,

In September 2021, Kemira opened its new Asia Pacific R&D center in Puijang Town, China.

In October 2021, Ecolab acquired Purolite, a separation and purification life science solution provider.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the industrial wastewater treatment market growth include BWA Water Additives, The Dow Chemical Company, Cortec Corporation, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay S.A., Solenis LLC, Kemira Oyj, Ecolab Incorporated, and BASF SE, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the industrial wastewater treatment market based on chemicals, end user, and region

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Chemicals Coagulants & Flocculants Corrosion Inhibitors Scale Inhibitors Biocides & Disinfectants Others

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Power & Generation Oil & Gas Food & Beverages Chemical Others

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Report:

What will be the market value of the industrial wastewater treatment market by 2030?

What is the market size of the industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the market drivers of the industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the key trends in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

Which is the leading region in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the major companies operating in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

