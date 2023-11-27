NetBet Casino Now Features IGT PlayDigital Content

GREECE, Athens, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet has entered into a content supply agreement with IGT PlayDigital, one of the largest and best-known iGaming suppliers. The addition of such a major provider is a stark and tangible proof that NetBet is constantly evolving and not resting on its laurels.



This new partnership is a perfect opportunity to showcase IGT PlayDigital’s high-performing content such as Cash Eruption and Cleopatra to our players in Greece. As NetBet is committed to ensuring that all our customers are entertained responsibly, legally and safely. Working with such an established company is an excellent opportunity that contributes and assists in such a direction.

Claudia Georgevici, Public Relations Manager of NetBet Greece, said: "We are delighted to announce our content partnership with IGT PlayDigital and offer the company's excellent services and high-performing games to our players in Greece. It is our simultaneous commitment to ensure that our customers play responsibly while having fun in a safe and secure environment."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.com.