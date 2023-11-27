Space Sustainability Awareness Boosts Opportunities in Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Debris Size, Orbit, Type, End User, Removal Technique, Level of Autonomy, Services and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active space debris tracking and removal market is on the rise as the space industry continues to expand. This market is expected to witness significant growth driven by advances in technology, increased awareness of space sustainability, and international cooperation. These factors are likely to foster innovation and create new opportunities in the active space debris tracking and removal sector. The development of cost-effective and scalable solutions for debris tracking and removal will play a crucial role in shaping the future of this industry.

Key Market Segments:

Debris Size: The market is segmented by debris size, including 1mm-10mm, 10mm-100mm, and greater than 100mm.

Orbit: Segmentation based on orbit covers Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Orbit (GEO).

Type: The market is categorized by type into clusters, high inclination orbits, and geopotential wells.

The market is categorized by type into clusters, high inclination orbits, and geopotential wells. End User: Segmentation by end user includes commercial and government sectors.

End User: Segmentation by end user includes commercial and government sectors.

Removal Technique: The market is divided based on removal techniques, including contact method and contactless method.

Level of Autonomy: Segmentation by the level of autonomy comprises ground control, predefined, and adaptive methods.

Region: The regional segmentation covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

How this Report Adds Value:

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Gain insights into key players' development strategies, such as business expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, which have significantly contributed to the market's growth.

Competitive Strategy: Understand the competitive landscape through benchmarking of market players, enabling a clear market overview. Explore competitive strategies, including partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to identify untapped revenue opportunities.

Prominent Companies in the Market:

Airbus

Altius Space

Ariane Group

Astroscale

ClearSpace SA

D-Orbit SpA

Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd

Exodus Space Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

Infinite Orbits

Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

Surrey Satellite Technologies Ltd

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

