Global Market for Pain Management Drugs and Devices - ESG Development Takes Center Stage in the Pain Management Drugs and Devices Industry

The global market for pain management drugs and devices is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of approximately $109.9 billion by the end of 2028. This growth is driven by several key factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic and neurological disorders, a growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in the field. The market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Opportunities Abound in Pain Management

Pain management drugs and devices play a crucial role in alleviating pain and improving the quality of life for individuals worldwide. As chronic conditions become more prevalent, especially among the aging population, the demand for effective pain management solutions is on the rise. Additionally, advancements in medical technology have led to the development of minimally invasive and highly efficient pain management devices, reducing patient recovery times significantly.

Insights into Market Trends

The report provides valuable insights into the emerging trends in the pain management drugs and devices market. It covers an array of topics, including the assessment of technology advances in opioid and non-narcotic drugs, which have revolutionized pain management by offering practical alternatives to traditional opioids. The market report also examines the factors driving industry growth, including market opportunities and challenges, product categories, clinical trials, regulatory requirements, and patent analysis.

Global Market Segmentation

The global pain management drugs and devices market is segmented by product, application, and region:

Product Segmentation:

Pharmaceuticals Narcotic Drugs Non-narcotic Drugs Antimigraine Drugs Anesthesia Drugs Other Drugs

Pain Management Devices Neurostimulation Devices Infusion Pumps Ablation Devices



Application Segmentation:

Musculoskeletal Pain

Post-operative Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Migraine/Headache

Other Applications (HIV/AIDS, Burn Pain, Dental Pain)

Region Segmentation:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World

Leading Market Players

The report features comprehensive company profiles of key players in the pain management drugs and devices market, including:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc

Assertio Holdings Inc

AstraZeneca

Boston Scientific

Eli Lilly

Endo International

Enovis

GlaxoSmithKline

Grunenthal

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Novartis International

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Viatris

Growing Focus on ESG Development

The pain management drugs and devices industry is increasingly focusing on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) development. The report includes an ESG perspective, covering key ESG issues, ranking, and consumer attitudes toward ESG in the market.

Emerging Technologies Shaping the Industry

Advancements in technology play a pivotal role in the pain management drugs and devices market. The report assesses technology advances in opioid drugs, non-narcotic drugs, neuromodulation devices, and infusion pumps. It also explores trends in pain management, including pharmacogenomics and AI-driven approaches.

Clinical Trials and Patent Analysis

The report provides an analysis of clinical trials, including the type of study, status, phase, region, and an overview of patent analysis. This section offers insights into the latest developments and innovations in pain management.

Competitive Intelligence

A comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape is presented in the report, encompassing both the pain management drugs and medical devices markets. It includes funding information and recent developments by key market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $84.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $109.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

