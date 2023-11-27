Hybrid Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2023 with Profiles of Key Players BARCO, Baxter, Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, GETINGE, NDS Surgical Imaging and More

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Operating Room Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A hybrid operating room is adopted mainly for complex cardiovascular, neurological, orthopedic, and other surgeries. Rapid technological development and demand for open and minimally invasive surgeries are the key factors driving the growth of the global hybrid operating room market. The increasing number of surgical application areas will also inject growth within the market. Surgical oncology and aesthetic surgery are key applications that will increase the adoption of HORs during the forecast period.



Further, companies are looking to develop advanced technology to maintain their position within the global market. For instance, in November 2022, Philips introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform to enhance diagnostics from imaging scans. The platform, accessible via Philips' IntelliSpace Portal, connects cardiology, oncology, neurology, and radiology departments, simplifying data sharing and communication for improved diagnoses. Further, in June 2022, Promaxo Inc. launched an in-office MRI system-a single-sided MRI integrated with an AI-based imaging system-at East Valley Urology Centre. All such development initiatives by companies to enhance imaging systems boost growth in the HOR equipment market.



North America holds the largest revenue share in HOR equipment. This is attributed to many North American companies operating in the HOR equipment space, and the rising mortality concern in the region due to cardiovascular disease. In the U.S., in 2021, around 650,000 people died due to heart disease, accounting for one in five deaths, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.



The report offers a detailed scenario of the HOR equipment market, including analysis of components such as diagnostic imaging systems, operating room fixtures, surgical instruments, display systems, and others (communication devices). Further, the market covers applications and potential areas in which companies can invest. This report highlights the current and future market potential for HOR equipment and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and emerging technology within the global market.



For market estimates, data has been provided for 2022 as the base year, with forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Estimated values are based on revenue from HOR equipment companies.



Key Report Highlights:

An overview of the current and future global market for hybrid operating room equipment

Analyses of the market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the market in USD millions, and a corresponding analysis of market share based on component, application, end user and region

Discussion of the major factors influencing the growth of this market with respect to opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, future prospects and contributions to the overall market

Insight into the importance of ESG in the market, including consumer attitudes, impact of ESG factors on corporate performance and the ESG practices of leading companies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Profiles of the leading players in the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component, End User, and Application

Hybrid Operating Room Equipment Components

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Operating Room Fixtures

Surgical Instruments

Display Systems

Hybrid Operating Room Equipment End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hybrid Operating Room Equipment Applications

Cardiology

Neurology

Thoracic

Orthopedic

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Developments

ESG Performance in the Market for Hybrid Operating Room Equipment

Current Status of ESG in the Market for Hybrid Operating Room Equipment

Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Market for Hybrid Operating Room Equipment

ESG Practices in the Market for Hybrid Operating Room Equipment

Case Study

Environmental Stewardship

Operating Sustainability

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Top Companies Market Shares

Key Strategies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

BARCO

Baxter International

Canon Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

GETINGE Group

NDS Surgical Imaging

OLYMPUS CORP.

PHILIPS

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

STERIS CORP.

STRYKER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvgy4i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.