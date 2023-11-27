SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 47

In week 47 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 540,000 own shares for total amount of 6,790,000 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 21.11.2023 11:24:00 340.000 12,50 4.250.000 50.592.855 24.11.2023 10:06:00 200.000 12,70 2.540.000 50.792.855 540,000 6,790,000 50,792,855

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 50,252,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 32,274,337 own shares, which corresponds to 16.67% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 407,474,289 or 81.49% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.62% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.