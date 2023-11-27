United States Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Patient-Centric Medication Adherence Spurs Innovation in Oral Dosage Forms

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Tablets, Capsules), By Mechanism (Controlled-, Immediate-release), By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 16.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030

The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing and technological advancements in the country. The demand for patient-centric dosage forms has been increasing with time, making it a pivotal trend in the medical field, as it enhances medication adherence. Consequently, manufacturers are producing oral dosage forms that prioritize ease of swallowing.





To render solid oral drugs more user-friendly, drug sponsors are innovatively transforming drugs into micro or mini tablets and sprinkle capsules. This formulation approach is gaining popularity, especially among the pediatric and geriatric populations.

The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is one of the major factors responsible for the rising demand for novel therapies. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is contributing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, further supporting the demand for novel treatment processes.



Adverse drug reactions to existing drugs are also contributing to the demand for novel treatment options. For instance, in July 2022, research published by the University of Liverpool stated that adverse drug reaction-related hospital admissions increased from 6.5% in 2004 to 16.5% in 2019. A rise in the number of cases involving adverse drug reactions to existing therapies is expected to boost the demand for new therapies in the future.



For many biopharmaceutical companies, innovations and speed-to-clinic factors are of critical importance. Small companies and specialty biopharmaceutical players increasingly rely upon delivering these important requirements within the industry. Many CROs and CDMOs promote themselves as one-stop-shop companies.

The one-stop-shop service model is where a CRO handles everything from API to dosage form and early development to commercialization. To provide these services, a CDMO must have a wide range of enabling technologies and specialized handling capabilities to address specific problem statements.



Furthermore, increasing undertaking of strategic initiatives by key players is also expected to drive U.S. oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market growth.

For instance, in January 2023, Catalent and Ethicann collaborated to develop Ethicann's clinical drug pipeline using Catalent's orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology 'Zydis'. In another instance, in March 2023, Lonza announced that its new clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing line at its Visp site had become fully operational. The expansion is expected to strengthen the company's Drug Product Services (DPS) offering.



U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, the tablets segment captured the highest market share in 2022.This is attributed to their widespread use, ease of manufacturing, and strong patient acceptance rate

The capsule segment is expected to show significant market growth in the coming years. Multiple pharmacological ingredients with various release characteristics can be combined in capsules, thus driving their demand

Based on the mechanism, the controlled release segment dominated the market in 2022. The controlled release mechanism offers multiple advantages, such as improved efficacy and safety, reduced dosage frequency, and steady blood levels

Based on the end-user, the large companies segment dominated the market in 2022. Contract manufacturers generally have the capacity to scale production up or down based on requirement fluctuation. This flexibility can be advantageous for large pharma companies that experience varying levels of demand for their OSD products

Medium- and small-sized companies are expected to advance at a significant growth rate in the coming years. Financial resources are frequently limited for small- and medium-sized companies. Their own manufacturing facilities might be too expensive to build and operate. They can gain cutting-edge production capabilities through contract manufacturing without making a large initial investment

Company Profiles

Catalent, Inc.

Lonza

AbbVie Inc.

Aenova Group

Adare Pharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Patheon Pharma Services

Recipharm AB.

Corden Pharma International

Siegfried Holding AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Segment Snapshot

2.4 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Dynamics

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.5 COVID-19 Impact

3.5.1 Activities by Market Players

3.5.2 Long-Term Changes in The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

3.6 Analysis Pertaining to Oral Solid Dosage Packaging Types in the U.S. by Blisters vs. Bottles (Volume % Share, 2022)

3.6.1 Blister Packaging

3.6.2 Bottle Packaging

3.6.3 Types of Blister Packaging

3.6.3.1 Blister Packaging

3.7 Regulatory Landscape

3.7.1 U.S.

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 Rest Of The World



Chapter 4 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Product Type Analysis

4.1 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market by Product Type Segment: Key Takeaways

4.2 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

4.3 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecast by Product Type (USD Million)

4.3.1 Tablets

4.3.1.1 Tablets Contract Manufacturing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Capsules

4.3.3 Powders

4.3.4 Granules

4.3.5 Others



Chapter 5 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Mechanism Analysis

5.1 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market by Mechanism Segment: Key Takeaways

5.2 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Mechanism Movement Analysis

5.3 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecast by Mechanism (USD Million)

5.3.1 Immediate Release

5.3.2 Delayed Release

5.3.3 Controlled Release



Chapter 6 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: End-user Analysis

6.1 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market by End-user Segment: Key Takeaways

6.2 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: End-user Movement Analysis

6.3 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecast by End User (USD Million)

6.3.1 Large-Size Companies

6.3.2 Medium & Small-Size Companies

6.3.3 Others



Chapter 7 Country Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 U.S.

7.1.1 Key Country Dynamics

7.1.2 Competitive Scenario

7.1.2.1 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Categorization

8.2 Service Heat Map Analysis

8.3 U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

