Hofseth Biocare ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Hofseth International AS, a close associate of Board member Roger Hofseth, has today agreed to acquire 435,207 shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company"). The shares are purchased at a price of NOK 2.80 per share.

Following the transaction, Hofseth International AS will hold 59,611,772 shares in the Company, corresponding to 15.09% of the total outstanding shares and votes in the Company. Following the transaction, Roger Hofseth and associated parties will hold 129,111,962 shares in the Company, corresponding to 32.68% of the total outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

Please also see the attached notification form for further information.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment