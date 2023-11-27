Acet.Finance Announces +150 000 Tokens Airdrop for Stakers

LONDON, UK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acet.Finance, a prominent staking platform, has unveiled an exciting token airdrop program aimed at rewarding its early stakers. This initiative is a testament to Acet.Finance's commitment to its community and its vision of creating a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem.





As part of this community-focused program, Acet.Finance will distribute a total of +150 000 tokens to its community members. The project's pseudonymous founder made the announcement today, marking a significant milestone in Acet.Finance's journey.

Starting this Friday , 24th of November; the first phase of the airdrop program will commence, releasing over +150 0000 Acet.Finance tokens to eligible users. To qualify for this phase, users must join acet's telegram & twitter community, as well as stake a minimum of 500$ worth of Acet in Acet.Finance new Staking Pool. Currently the Apy of the pool is a whopping +678%.

A snapshot taken on 27th of November, will include the wallets that are eligible for this airdrop. Importantly, the airdrop offers various tiers of rewards based on the amount deposited on the staking pool, providing an opportunity for users to be recognized for their active participation.

Future Phases: Expanding the Rewards

The Acet.Finance team has clarified that future airdrop rounds will cater to new users, ensuring that the community continues to grow and thrive. This commitment to ongoing rewards demonstrates Acet.Finance's dedication to building a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem.

About Acet.Finance

Acet.Finance is a secure yield farming platform, with stable rewards. The platform was developed by a group of pseudonymous developers in October 2021 and has since gained prominence in yield farming communities. For more information about Acet.Finance and the retrospective airdrop program, please visit https://bit.ly/acetairdrop

