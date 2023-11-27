Global Luxury Travel Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.32 Trillion by 2030 - Culinary Travel and Shopping Experiences Set to Dominate

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Travel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Tour (Safari & Adventure, Culinary Travel & Shopping), By Age Group (Millennial, Baby Boomers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury travel market size is expected to reach USD 2.32 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030

The growing desire to escape the stress, hustle-bustle, and routine of everyday life has driven the attraction for travelers. Moreover, the increasing life expectancy of people and improved health conditions even in old age are encouraging more and more individuals to follow an active lifestyle.

Moreover, the new trend of micro trips is expected to boost the market growth during the forecasted period. The demand for luxury travel focused on wellness continues to increase, with travelers actively seeking experiences, itineraries, and products tailored to health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep, and mindfulness.



According to a 2021 American Express survey, 76% of respondents expressed a desire to allocate more of their travel budget toward improving their overall well-being, while 55% indicated a willingness to invest extra in wellness activities for future vacations.

Although many spas and health retreats faced closures during the pandemic, the Global Wellness Institute anticipates a robust recovery, projecting an annual growth rate of 17% and an estimated market value of USD 150 billion by 2025. In terms of luxury cultural tourism, festivals have become a major focus, and notions of authenticity have become spots of attraction in the festivals. Tourists seek an authentic experience of the festivals and associated cultural rituals and traditional practices.



For instance, in August 2022, the Indian government announced new waterways between Mathura, Vrindavan, and Agra to promote religious tourism. Under this project, the cruises to Gokul, Vrindavan, and Mathura will be connected by waterways on the Yamuna River at affordable rates.

Vrindavan and Mathura have a rich cultural heritage of fairs and festivals like Raasleela and Janmashtami Mela. Social connectivity is another emerging trend among luxury travelers to connect and experience different societies and cultures. For example, G Adventures (formerly known as Gap Adventures) is a social enterprise and small-group adventure travel company that brings travelers closer to society and its culture.



G Adventures is capitalizing on the social connectivity trend by providing an opportunity for local communities to connect and socialize with travelers seeking cultural exploration. Companies in the market are focusing on strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to gain a higher market share and increase their service footprint.

In June 2021, Inspirato LLC, the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, and Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive merger agreement that will result in Inspirato becoming a publicly listed company. This merger enabled the company to increase and broaden its service capabilities and bolster its package offerings.



Luxury Travel Market Report Highlights

The culinary travel & shopping segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Culinary travel, often referred to as food tourism packages, encompass travel offerings that revolve around food and beverages. These packages are tailored to include destinations, sites, attractions, or events with a focus on the culinary aspect

The millennial segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Millennials prioritize experiences over material possessions, valuing the memories and personal growth that luxury travel can provide

Millennials are hence shifting their focus from traditional pampering to a wider range of compelling traveling experiences

Europe dominated the global market in 2022 due to the rising travel connectivity, coupled with rapid penetration of high-speed internet, which has made even the most remote places in European countries accessible to travelers

This is driving the need to explore new and exotic locations across the region, thereby strengthening the market growth

Company Profiles

TUI Group

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Scott Dunn Ltd.

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Lindblad Expeditions

Geographic Expeditions, Inc.

Micato Safaris

Exodus Travels Limited

Travel Edge (Canada) Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.28 trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.32 trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Tour Outlook

2.3. Age-group Outlook

2.4. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Luxury Travel Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Booking Mode Trends & Outlook

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Luxury Travel Market: Tour Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Tour Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Luxury Travel Market Estimates & Forecast, By Tour (USD Million)

5.2.1. Customized & Private Vacations

5.2.2. Safari & Adventure

5.2.3. Cruises, yachting and small ship expeditions

5.2.4. Celebration Journeys

5.2.5. Culinary Travel & Shopping

5.2.6. Others



Chapter 6. Luxury Travel Market: Age-group Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Age-group Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Luxury Travel Market Estimates & Forecast, By Age-Group (USD Million)

6.2.1. Millennial (21-30)

6.2.2. Generation X (31-40)

6.2.3. Baby Boomers (41-60)

6.2.4. Silver Hair (60+)



Chapter 7. Luxury Travel Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. List of Companies Covered in this Report

8.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Participant's Overview

8.5. Financial Performance

8.6. Product Benchmarking

8.7. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (Value % Share)

8.8. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.9. Strategy Mapping

8.9.1. Sustainability

8.9.2. Expansion

8.9.3. Acquisition

8.9.4. Partnerships

8.9.5. New Itinerates/Ship Launch

