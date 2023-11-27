Global Disposable Surgical Devices Market Report 2023-2030: North America Holds Largest Share, Asia Pacific Shows Significant Growth

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Electrosurgical devices), By Application (General Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable surgical devices market size is expected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, urological, and infectious disorders, is expected to drive the overall market.

Chronic diseases are a global healthcare concern, with over half of the adult population in the U.S. suffering from them, resulting in over 75% of the total healthcare expenditure. Thus, a rise in infectious and chronic diseases is expected to create a significant demand for disposable surgical devices.



Cancer has become a significant healthcare burden and a leading cause of death across the globe. According to the WHO, almost 1 in 6 deaths can be attributed to this disease. Estimates from the same source indicate that over 70% of cancer-related deaths typically occur in middle- and low-income countries. Thus, a steady rise in the number of curative, preventive, and diagnostic cancer surgeries has been observed globally, creating a high demand for disposable surgical equipment.



The growing number of road accidents is expected to augment the demand for disposable surgical instruments. According to the WHO, around 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year, creating a demand for surgeries. Such wounds are commonly managed using surgical sutures. Hence, the increasing number of road accidents is expected to positively impact demand for disposable surgical sutures and staplers.



The increasing government initiatives for the usage of disposable medical devices to avoid hospital-associated infections are expected to boost the usage of single-use devices. The growing number of surgical procedures is expected to increase the need for disposable surgical devices.



Disposable Surgical Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product, surgical sutures and staplers held the largest share of 45.0% in 2022. Electrosurgical devices are expected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.0% over the forecast period. Electrosurgical instruments help perform surgeries in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) or clinics without the need for hospital settings.

By application, General surgery held the largest share of 23.3% in 2022. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, which demand surgical interventions.

The plastic and reconstructive surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.0% over the forecast period. The growing number of plastic surgeries in various countries, such as the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico, is expected to propel the need for disposable surgical devices for the same

North America held the largest share of 29.7% in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and neurological diseases, cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.

The Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. A large patient pool in the region is expected to contribute to the regional market growth.

Company Profiles

B. Braun SE

Smith+Nephew

Aspen Surgical

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

BD

Ethicon

CooperSurgical Inc.

Surgical Innovations

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Disposable Surgical Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Disposable Surgical Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Disposable Surgical Devices: By Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Disposable Surgical Devices Market, By Product Key Takeaways

4.2. Disposable Surgical Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Surgical Sutures & Staplers

4.4. Handheld Surgical Devices

4.5. Electrosurgical Devices



Chapter 5. Disposable Surgical Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Disposable Surgical Devices Market, By Application Key Takeaways

5.2. Disposable Surgical Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Neurosurgery

5.4. Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

5.5. Wound Closure

5.6. Obstetrics & Gynecology

5.8. Orthopedic

5.9. General Surgery



Chapter 6. Disposable Surgical Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Disposable Surgical Devices Market by Region: Key Takeaways



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

