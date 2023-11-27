Global Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Report 2023-2030: Cobots Takle Center Stage - A Pivotal Strategy for Pharma Manufacturing Efficiency and Innovation

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Picking & Packaging, Laboratory Applications), By End-use (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical collaborative robots market size is expected to reach USD 140.58 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030

The market is witnessing a surge in demand as the industry embraces automation to enhance efficiency and compliance. Rapid technological advancements have led to the development of more versatile and user-friendly collaborative robots (cobots) that seamlessly integrate into pharmaceutical workflows.

These robots are addressing challenges, such as labor shortages, intricate regulatory requirements, and the need for flexible manufacturing. As pharmaceutical companies strive for agility & innovation, adopting collaborative robots is set to continue, reshaping the industry by improving productivity, quality, and worker safety.



The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the adoption of pharmaceutical collaborative robots, or cobots, as the industry sought to ensure production continuity while prioritizing worker safety. The pandemic-induced labor shortages and the need for social distancing accelerated the integration of cobots into pharmaceutical operations, enabling tasks to be performed efficiently without compromising human health.

As a result, cobots have played a pivotal role in maintaining pharmaceutical supply chains, and supporting R&D efforts. In the rapidly evolving landscape of pharmaceutical manufacturing, the integration of collaborative robots, or cobots, has emerged as a pivotal strategy for enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and driving innovation.



As the demand for pharmaceutical products continues to grow, key players in the industry are strategically leveraging cobot technology to stay competitive and meet the market's evolving needs. These industry leaders are implementing innovative approaches to harness the capabilities of cobots, ranging from streamlined production processes to R&D acceleration.

For instance, in February 2021, ABB is enhancing its collection of cobots by introducing the GoFa and SWIFTI cobot families, which provide increased payloads and velocities. These additions complement ABB's cobot offerings, namely YuMi and Single Arm YuMi. The amplified capabilities of these new cobots are poised to propel ABB's presence in growing sectors like electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, logistics, and food & beverage.



Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Report Highlights

The picking and packaging segment dominated the market with a share of 54.4% in 2022 and is expected to show promising growth at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030

The segment growth is driven by factors, such as increasing demand for streamlined logistics and the need for precision in delivering products to consumers

The pharmaceutical companies segment led the market in 2022 and accounted for the largest share of 67.7% and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 66.9% in 2022 and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of local pharmaceutical companies in countries, such as Japan

North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period due to the substantial volume of robot installations within the region

