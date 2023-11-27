Changes in the Management Board of AS Nordic Fibreboard

The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS decided to elect Aigar Kallas as a new Member of the Management Board and CEO, whose powers began on November 27, 2023 and are valid for 3 years.

Aigar Kallas is graduated from the Estonian Agricultural University as a Forest Engineer in 1995. Entered the government service in Estonia shortly after, with a task to assist on National Forest Policy formulation and preparation for restructuring of the public forestry administration. Received a masters degree (M.Sc) from the University of California, Berkeley in Agricultural and Resource Economics in 2000: Aigar Kallas have held several managerial jobs in forestry at both public and private sector in Estonia and neighboring countries. 2007-2022 worked as the Managing Director of the Estonian State-owned forestry company RMK.

Aigar Kallas currently does not own Nordic Fibreboard AS shares.

The board of Nordic Fibreboard AS will operate as of November 27, 2023 in the following composition: Aigar Kallas (Chairman of the Board), Kevin Gustasson, Enel Äkke.