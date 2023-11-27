Global Carbapenem Market Research Report 2023-2030: Meropenem Dominates the Market Due to Broad-Spectrum Activity

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbapenem Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Meropenem, Imipenem, Ertapenem), By Application (UTI, Blood Stream Infections, Pneumonia), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbapenem market size is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2030., exhibiting a CAGR of 4.78% from 2023 to 2030

The rise in the utilization of carbapenem-based antibiotics, elevated prescription rates of antibiotics, and progress in research and development resulting in the upcoming novel medications; are a few of the factors that are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.





According to an American Lung Association article, published in November 2022, Pneumonia is more prevalent than commonly perceived, leading to over a million hospitalizations and causing more than 50, 000 deaths annually.

In May 2023, Antabio initiated its Phase I trial by administering the initial dose of antibiotic therapy to healthy volunteers for hospital-acquired infections. The therapy, known as MEM-ANT3310, combines meropenem (MEM) with Antabio's novel broad-spectrum serine beta-lactamase inhibitor, ANT3310. This is fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Moreover, during the pandemic, healthcare systems worldwide faced immense challenges in managing severe cases of COVID-19, especially in ICU settings. Many critically ill COVID-19 patients required advanced medical care, including the use of antibiotics to address secondary bacterial infections.

Carbapenems, being potent broad-spectrum antibiotics, were one of the treatment options considered for bacterial co-infections in these patients. Thus, there was a significant impact during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.



The regulatory framework for pharmaceuticals in North America, particularly in the United States, is well-established and provides a clear pathway for drug approvals. For instance, in August 2022, Brooks Laboratories made an announcement stating that its subsidiary, Brooks Steriscience, has obtained approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product, Meropenem Injection, available in 500mg per vial and 1gram per vial. This product serves as the generic equivalent to Pfizer Inc.'s Merrem Injection.



However, the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, including carbapenems, contribute to the development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). As bacteria continue to evolve and become resistant to these drugs, their effectiveness in treating infections diminishes, posing a significant challenge for carbapenems and other antibiotics.



Carbapenem Market Report Highlights

Based on drug class, the meropenem segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to their broad-spectrum activity against various bacteria, including multidrug-resistant strains. Other segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR rate

Based on application, the urinary tract infections (UTIs) segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate. UTIs are considered to be the most common bacterial infections across the globe

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR rate owing to the rising prevalence of bacterial infections

In 2022, North America dominated the market, owing to the presence of major market players, and robust healthcare infrastructure. These are anticipated to boost the market for carbapenem in the region over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the high prevalence of UTIs, growing healthcare spending, and the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries like India and China

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Carbapenem Market: Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Carbapenem Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Product Type and Application Snapshot

2.3. Distribution Channel Snapshot

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Carbapenem Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Drivers Analysis

3.4.1. Increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections

3.4.2. High R&D investments in clinical research

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. High cost of production of carbapenem-based antibiotics

3.5.2. Side effects and safety concerns

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Carbapenem Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Carbapenem Market: Drug Class Movement Analysis

4.2. Meropenem

4.2.1. Meropenem Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Imipenem

4.4. Ertapenem

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Carbapenem Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Carbapenem Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2. Urinary Tract Infections

5.2.1. Urinary Tract Infections Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Bloodstream Infections

5.4. Intra-abdominal Infections

5.5. Pneumonia

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Carbapenem Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Carbapenem Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.2. Hospital Pharmacies

6.3. Retail Pharmacies

6.4. Others



Chapter 7. Carbapenem Market: Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Snapshot



Chapter 8. Carbapenem Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.2.1. New Product Type Launch

8.2.2. Partnerships

8.2.3. Acquisition

8.2.4. Collaboration

8.2.5. Funding

8.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

