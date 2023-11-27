Global Pharmacy Automation Market Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.7%

New York, United States , Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pharmacy Automation Market Size is to grow from USD 5.35 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.32 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 8.7% during the Forecast Period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2636

Pharmacy automation refers to the integration of technology and machinery to streamline and enhance various processes within a pharmacy setting. This encompasses a range of tasks, including prescription dispensing, medication packaging, inventory management, and patient record keeping. Pharmacy automation systems, such as robotic dispensing units, automated medication storage and retrieval systems, and computerized prescription verification, aim to improve accuracy, efficiency, and patient safety. By minimizing manual intervention, these systems reduce the risk of human errors in medication dispensing and dosage calculations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Pharmacy Automation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Medication Dispensing Systems, Packaging & Labeling Systems, Storage & Retrieval Systems, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, and Tabletop Tablet Counters), By End-Use (Retail Pharmacy, Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, and Mail-Order Pharmacies), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032

Buy Now Full Report https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2636

In 2022, the medication dispensing systems segment accounted for around 25.3% market share

On the basis of the product, the global pharmacy automation market is segmented into medication dispensing systems, packaging & labeling systems, storage & retrieval systems, automated medication compounding systems, and tabletop tablet counters. The medication dispensing systems segment secured the largest market share within pharmacy automation due to its pivotal role in improving medication management processes. These systems, encompassing robotic dispensers, automated medication storage, and retrieval systems, significantly enhance accuracy, reduce human errors, and expedite prescription fulfillment. With mounting prescription volumes and a focus on patient safety, healthcare facilities increasingly adopt these systems to streamline workflow efficiency. Additionally, their integration with electronic health records and pharmacy information systems further bolsters their appeal.

The retail pharmacy segment held the largest market with more than 47.8% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-use, the global pharmacy automation market is segmented into retail pharmacy, inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, and mail-order pharmacies. The retail pharmacy segment commands the largest share in the pharmacy automation market owing to its widespread presence and pivotal role in patient care. With a high volume of prescriptions and a focus on customer convenience, retail pharmacies adopt automation to streamline prescription processing and dispensing. Automated systems enhance operational efficiency, reduce waiting times, and minimize errors, thereby improving patient satisfaction. The segment's growth is further fueled by the need to manage chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for contactless services.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2636

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 9.1% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the pharmacy automation market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare awareness, and increasing investment in technological advancements. The region's large and aging population, coupled with a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, is driving the demand for efficient medication management.

North America holds the largest share in the pharmacy automation market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of technological innovations, and increasing emphasis on patient safety drive the demand for pharmacy automation solutions. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases and the subsequent need for efficient medication management further boost the adoption of automation systems. Robust regulatory frameworks and well-established healthcare systems contribute to the favorable environment for integrating automation in pharmacy operations.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Some of the major players in the global pharmacy automation market include Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., Omnicell, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Pearson Medical Technologies, Scriptpro LLC, Fulcrum Pharmacy Management, Inc., Health Robotics S.R.L., Medacist Solutions Group, LLC, Aesynt, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Capsa Healthcare, Cerner Oracle, Baxter International Inc., and Swisslog Healthcare. Others

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2636

Recent Market Developments

In June 2022, Becton, Dickinson & Company, and Frazier Healthcare Partners have reached a formal deal in which BD will pay USD 1.525 billion for Parata Systems, an innovative developer of pharmacy automation systems. An expanding network of pharmacies relies on Parata's range of revolutionary pharmacy automation solutions to decrease costs, increase patient safety, and enhance the patient experience.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global pharmacy automation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product

Medication Dispensing Systems

Packaging & Labeling Systems

Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Tabletop Tablet Counters

Pharmacy Automation Market, By End-Use

Retail Pharmacy

Inpatient Pharmacies

Outpatient Pharmacies

Mail-Order Pharmacies

Pharmacy Automation Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Spirometer Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Devices, Software, Accessories & Consumables), By Type (Volume Measurement, Peak Flow Meters), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings, Physician/Primary Care Offices or Clinics, Other Facilities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Cloning & Mutagenesis Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Blunt End Cloning, Topo PCR Cloning, Seamless Cloning, Site-Directed Mutagenesis), By Product (Cloning Kits, Mutagenesis Kits), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Closure Devices and Bone Cement), By Procedure (Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy, & Others), By Material (Titanium, Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Stainless Steel, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Vascular Patches Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Biologic and Synthetic), By Application (Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Vascular Bypass Surgery, Congenital Heart Disease, & Other), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter