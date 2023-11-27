Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market to Hit USD 14.72 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market size was USD 6.74 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 8.07 billion in 2023 to USD 14.72 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% over the analysis period.

The process is deployed for the dismantling and removal of decommissioned aircraft and the reuse of their parts as scrap metal or spare parts. The market expansion is being driven by an increase in innovation in the field of materials recycling.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market, 2023-2033”.

Get Free a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-103584

List of Key Players Profiled in the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market Report:

Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS) BV (Netherlands)

Air Salvage International Ltd (Gloucestershire)

Aerocycle (Canada)

CAVU Aerospace (Germany)

China Aircraft Leasing Group (China)

Ecube (U.K.)

Eirtrade Aviation (U.K.)

GA Telesis LLC (U.S.)

TARMAC Aerosave (France)

Vallair (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.20% 2029 Value Projection USD 14.72 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 8.07 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Application Analysis

By Aircraft Type Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market Growth Drivers Circular Economy and Growing Reusable Capabilities of Aircraft Component to Boost the Market Growth Stringent Government Regulations and Growing Fleet of Retired Commercial Aircraft to Propel the Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-103584

Segmentation:

USM Segment Leads the Market Driven by Cost-effective Nature of Solutions

Based on application, the market for commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling is fragmented into USM, recycling & storage, disassembly & dismantling, and rotable parts. The USM segment holds a dominating market share. This can be attributed to the cost-effective nature of the solutions for maintenance providers and airlines.

Narrow Body Segment Holds Dominating Share Owing to Growing Aircraft Component Demand

Based on aircraft type, the market for commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling is subdivided into wide body, narrow body, and regional jet. The narrow body segment accounts for a major market share. Low-cost carriers exhibit an escalating demand for aircraft components, which is a vital factor driving segmental dominance as these aircraft are extensively deployed by low-cost carriers.

Based on geography, the market for commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Airplane Decommissioning Boosted Industry Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the decline in air travel. This left a considerable percentage of the commercial passenger plans inactive at the global level. The increase in decommissioning of airplanes and fleet reorganization boosted industry expansion.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-103584

Report Coverage:



The report offers an insight into the key trends in the market. It further provides an account of the pivotal factors impelling industry expansion over the coming years. The report also underscores the vital strategies implemented by major market players for consolidating their market positions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Rise with Increasing Reusable Capabilities of Aircraft Component and Circular Economy

The global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market growth is being impelled by the adoption of circular economy model which helps in extending the lifecycle of an aircraft. Besides, the aircraft components undergo recycling which enables their repeated use, favoring industry expansion.

However, the use of composite materials creates challenges in recycling, affecting industry expansion.

Regional Insights:

North America Led the Market Owing to Fleet Retirement in the Region

The North America market size was USD 2.58 billion in 2022. The regional commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market share held a dominating position in the market. The retirement of key fleet in the region is the prominent factor for this dominance.

Europe held the second-largest share in 2022. The region has the presence of pivotal players, which is a major factor boosting the regional expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Merger Agreements to Consolidate Market Share

Pivotal market players are centered on emerging markets and geographical expansion strategies to bolster their market share. Besides, these companies are entering merger agreements and focusing on acquisitions. Additional steps include an increase in technological advancements in commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling solutions.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-103584

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Qualitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2033 Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Disassembly & Dismantling Recycling & Storage USM Rotable Parts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Aircraft Type Narrow Body Wide Body Regional Jet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa South America

North America Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2033 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Disassembly & Dismantling Recycling & Storage USM Rotable Parts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Aircraft Type Narrow Body Wide Body Regional Jet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Aircraft Type Narrow Body Wide Body Regional Jet



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-103584

Key Industry Development:

April 2023 – The FAA rolled out a new program VARMA (Vintage Aircraft Replacement and Modification Article) for deploying off-the-shelf parts in type-certificated aircraft. VARMA deploys numerous existing policies that enable the creation of a program with requirements for no new orders, regulations, or advisory circulars.

Read Related Insights:

Helicopter MRO Services Market to Reach USD 10.23 Billion by 2028

Digital MRO Market Size , Share, Research Analysis, Business Growth and Forecast by 2030

Aviation MRO Software Market to Hit USD 10.61 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.45% CAGR

About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment