Office Supplies Market to Hit USD 195.25 Million by 2030 | Driven by a Strong 2.1% CAGR

Pune, India , Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global office supplies market size stood at USD 156.44 billion in 2022 and the market revenue is anticipated to rise from USD 168.74 billion in 2023 to USD 195.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing usage of computers, printers, and other administration-purpose staples for written communication, bookkeeping, and data storage activities from several businesses is driving market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Office Supplies Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/office-supplies-market-106626

Leading Players Featured in the Office Supplies Market Research Report:

The OPD Corporation (U.S.)

Staples Inc. (U.S.)

ACCO Brands Corporation (U.S.)

Shoplet (U.S.)

SASCO Brands (Egypt)

The 3M Company (U.S.)

UCHIDA YOKO GLOBAL CO. LTD. (Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Wesfarmers Limited (Australia)

Tesco PLC (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 2.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 195.25 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 156.44 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 125 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Office Supplies Market Growth Drivers Growing Commercial Infrastructural Settings to Upsurge Product Demand Rising Number of Working Professionals to Ease the Product Demand

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/office-supplies-market-106626

Segments:

Growing Demand for Organizational and Writing Stationery is Boosting the Others Segment Expansion

By product type, the market is divided into desk, filing, binding, computer/printer, and others. The other segment involves different products, including writing stationeries, calendars, planners, organizers, clips & fasteners, and tapes & adhesives.

The other segment leads the global market. The increasing need for organizational and writing stationery and calendars, such as pens, pencils, papers, and others among consumers for official work, is driving the segment's growth.

Increasing Stationery Demand in Schools and Colleges is Fostering the Educational Institutions Segment Expansion

In terms of application, the market is segmented into enterprises, households, educational institutions, and others.

The educational institutions segment commands the global office supplies market share. Rising demand for a wide range of stationery, including pens, pencils, and others from schools & colleges for administrative and teaching needs is driving segment growth. Moreover, infrastructure developments in schools & colleges are stimulating the segment revenue.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Competitive Landscape:

Top Market Participants Introduce Advanced Office Supplies to Boost their Revenues

Currently, top producers of staples are constantly working on introducing superior and advanced office supplies online to enhance their online sales of such products.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/office-supplies-market-106626

Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in Government Support for the Development of Commercial and Infrastructural Settings to Fuel Market Growth

Increasing adoption of computers, desks, and other products by working professionals to do their official tasks is driving the market growth. Office supplies are widely used in commercial spaces, such as corporate offices, educational firms, banks, and others. As a result, increasing commercial and infrastructural settings are expected to boost market growth in the coming years. An increase in government support for the development of commercial and infrastructural settings is boosting the demand for office supplies.

Nevertheless, the market expansion is restrained by the high cost of raw material supplies.

Regional Insights:

Growing Consumption of Official-purpose Equipment Boosted Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 77.78 billion in 2022. The populations of China, Japan, and India are increasingly consuming various types of official-purpose equipment for their everyday tasks, propelling market growth in the region.

North America accounts for a prominent market share. An increase in consumers’ spending on educational staples in the U.S. is driving market growth in the region. The rate of product consumption within business environments in Canada and Mexico is being supported by a rise in governmental support for small business organizations by providing relief.

COVID-19 Impact

Reduced Demand for Stationeries in Official Settings amid the Pandemic Hindered the Market Growth

The coronavirus pandemic restrained the office supplies market growth. Decreased office visits by working professionals due to the COVID-19 pandemic hampered market expansion. Reduced demand for equipment and stationeries in official settings restricted market growth.

On the other hand, the surging need for remote working essentials is propelling market growth.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/office-supplies-market-106626

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Office Supplies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Desk Supplies Filling Supplies Binding Supplies Computer/Printer Supplies Others By Application (Value) Enterprises Household Educational Institutions Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

December 2021: To improve its data analytics and production capacities, BIGNAME Commerce, a parent company of specialty office supply stores Envelopes.com and Folders.com, joined JAM Paper Envelope, a specialty corporate product retailer.

Read Related Insights:

Outdoor Furniture Market Size to Worth USD 72.80 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.30% CAGR

Home Appliances Market Size to Worth USD 987.35 Billion by 2029 | With a 5.57% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment