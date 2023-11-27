Private Tutoring Market to Worth USD 105.98 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global private tutoring market size was valued at USD 54.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 57.92 billion in 2023 to USD 105.98 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period.

The rising importance of literacy has significantly increased the importance of education and allied industries’ growth, driving the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for online tutoring is increasing due to technology-based learning with presentations, animations, 3D colored diagrams, and flashcards, and is anticipated to drive market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this in a report titled, “Private Tutoring Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/private-tutoring-market-104753

Leading Players Featured in the Private Tutoring Market Research Report:

Chegg, Inc. (U.S.)

Mathnasium LLC (U.S.)

Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India)

Sylvan Learning, LLC (U.S.)

Daekyo Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kaplan Inc. (U.S.)

Action Tutoring (U.K.)

Varsity Tutors (U.S.)

Tutors International (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 9.01% 2030 Value Projection USD 105.98 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 54.21 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 182 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Subject

By Application

By Mode

By Region

By Duration

By Tutoring Styles Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Private Tutoring Market Growth Drivers Rising Level of Competition among Students to Increase the Need Increasing Spending on Education by Wealthy Parents to Support Private Tutoring Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/private-tutoring-market-104753

Segments:

Growing Popularity of Classroom Tutoring to Aid Offline Segment Growth

By mode, the market is segmented into offline and online. The offline mode segment is projected to hold a major private tutoring market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high popularity of group tutoring, classroom tutoring, or home tutoring over the years.

Rising Parental Pressures on School Children to Augment Up-to K-12 Segment Growth

Based on application, the market is divided into up-to-K-12 and post k-12. The up-to-K-12 segment is dominating the segment. The increasing pressure from parents on children in 10 to 12 age groups due to their busy schedules and long working hours increases the demand for private tutors, driving segment growth.

Academic Subjects Segment to Grow Due to Increasing Need to Pass Examinations

By subject, the market is bifurcated into academic and non-academic. The academic segment is expected to gain significant market share as students seek extra tutoring to pass examinations and also to score in difficult-to-learn subjects.

Long-Term Courses Segment to Grow Due to High Efficiency for Under-Resourced Students

Based on duration analysis, the market is categorized into short-term courses and long-term courses. The long-term courses segment is expected to gain significant private tutoring market share due to the higher efficiency for under-resourced students. The long-term courses provide students with continuous developments in learning methods.

Rising Popularity of Adaptive and Individualized Microlearning to Propel Subject Tutoring Service Segment

By tutoring styles, the market is segmented into test preparation services and subject tutoring services. The subject tutoring service segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising popularity of individualized and adaptive microlearning among students.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Key Players' Focus on New Tutoring Center Launches to Propel Market Growth

The increasing adoption of competitive strategies, such as launching new tutoring centers, by key players to gain a competitive edge is estimated to drive the private tutoring sector’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, BYJU, an educational technology company, launched 500 offline tutoring centers across 200 cities.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/private-tutoring-market-104753

Drivers and Restraints:

Increased Spending on Education by Wealthy Parents to Drive Market Growth

The decreasing quality of the public school-based education system has shifted the focus of wealthy parents toward private tutors and schools. Parents in the developed nations are increasingly spending more on education to support their children, further propelling the private tutoring market growth during the projected period.

However, concerns, such as confusion created owing to different teaching methods of a school teacher and a coaching class for the same subject, are expected to hamper market growth.

Regional Insights:

Strong Presence of Supplementary Coaching Classes to Drive Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held the largest market share and stood at USD 31.19 billion in 2022. The growth is attributed to the strong presence of supplementary coaching classes in countries, such as South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries.

North America is estimated to hold a significant market due to the rising penetration of online tutoring services and increasing initiatives for advanced tutoring services in the region.

COVID-19 Impact

School Closures During COVID-19 Pandemic Propelled Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the private tutoring market growth. The increased closures of schools raised the demand for online private classes during the pandemic. For instance, as per ‘COVID-19 and Social Mobility Impact Brief #1: School Closures’, published by The Sutton Trust in April 2020, two-thirds of the children previously receiving private tuition were reported to no longer receive such support. However, the remaining one-third of students continued their education through online services.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/private-tutoring-market-104753

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Parent/Related Market Overview Industry SWOT Analysis Porter s Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Framework Recent Key Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, & New Product Launches Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges due to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Private Tutoring Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Mode Offline Online Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Application Up-to K-12 Post K-12 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Subject Academic Non-academic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Duration Short-Term Courses Long-Term Courses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Tutoring Styles Test Preparation Service Subject Tutoring Service Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

September 2022 – Tutors International, a U.K.-based private tutoring company, introduced its new website: https://tutors-international.com. The main aim of Tutors International was to make the website more user-friendly, accessible to all, and easier to navigate.

Read Related Insights:

Board Games Market Size Worth USD 26.04 Billion by 2030 | Board Games Industry Expected CAGR 10.36%

Educational Toys Market Size to Hit USD 106.26 Billion by 2030 | At 8.10% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment