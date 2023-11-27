Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Report 2023-2028: A Deep Dive into DG Tech, From Reciprocating Engines to Solar PV

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Distributed Energy Generation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the global market for distributed energy generation reached $133.5 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%.Existing growth trends as well as future projections indicate growth across the board for DG technologies with global markets reaching $241.6 billion by 2028.
The report discusses different technologies of distributed energy generation, like reciprocating engines, small hydropower, solar PV, small combustion turbines, small wind, fuel cells, and microturbines. It offers a detailed analysis of different technologies and the prevalent trends and opportunities in the market.
Uneven and sometimes volatile growth in the distributed electricity generation market is mainly attributed to the economic and industrial development rates across the globe, country-wide regulatory support, fuel cost, raw-material cost, equipment costs and performance and energy source. The last decade has witnessed a strong expansion of DG research and product development among high-performing technologies and consolidation and reorganization among lower-performing technologies.
Revenue expansion, however, was not as rapid as anticipated due to various macro-economic factors such as increase in crude oil price, outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and the Russia-Ukraine war, among others. These trends, in turn, generated downward cost pressure, resulting in an increasingly competitive DG market, especially for solar and technologies that compete with reciprocating engines.
However, continued global economic revival will enable several DG technologies to achieve significant growth while others expected to struggle to gain market traction against strong competitive influences. The DG market is founded on several discrete technologies including reciprocating engines, small combustion turbines, microturbines, fuel cells, small hydropower, small wind and distributed solar.
DG technologies provide localized generation capacity for a wide array of main line and niche markets including reliable and consistent power generation, peaking power/peak shaving, renewable energy generation, conversion of waste fuels to electricity, emergency or standby power generation capacity, rural and remote generation, mobile electricity generation as well as a variety of other applications.
The market values are estimated based on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers' revenues. Market dynamics within each industry are identified. Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influences, such as economic conditions and standards, are discussed. Because this is a global study, the publisher analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.
The market segments of the report are focused on technical and commercial aspects of distributed energy generation. The report also discusses the regional policy and regulatory framework and ESG scenario for the industry in order to maintain environmental sustainability and comply with government regulations.
The report also analyzes the regional and country-wise markets for distributed energy generation. The segments are forecast for 2023 to 2028, with 2022 as a base year. Furthermore, the report offers a competitive scenario of the market, including a detailed analysis of key market players and a list of small and regional market players.
Each regional market considered in this analysis shows potential for market growth in the coming years. Installation of a DG system, especially for larger facilities, can include minor to considerable additional engineering, design, and construction of auxiliary/appurtenant facilities.
Report Includes
- Estimate of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- An assessment of the existing distributed energy generation industry, with a focus on the producers of each major viable technology and their market potential over the next five years
- Coverage of energy-related issues affecting the environment, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, climate change, energy cost and security, and air and water pollution
- Analysis of the market dynamics, including drivers, inhibitors and opportunities, and insights into the regulatory environments impacting the market
- Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, collaborations. partnerships, and other key vendor strategies
Company profiles of major players
- Ansaldo Energia S.P.A.
- Bloom Energy
- Caterpillar Energy Solutions GmbH
- Cummins Inc.
- Doosan Enerbility
- Engie Sa
- General Electric
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Rolls-Royce
- Siemens Energy AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|344
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$141.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$241.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Renewable Energy and Distributed Energy Generation
- Microgrids
- Brief History of Distributed Energy Generation
- Distributed Energy Generation Definition
- Distributed Energy Generation Supply Chain
- Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators
- Equipment Oems
- Specialty Equipment Manufacturers
- Dg Manufacturers/Assemblers
- Construction and Installation Contractors
- Permitting and Environmental Specialists
- End-users
- Market Potential
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Climate Policies and Regulation
- Global Carbon Emission Scenario
- The Paris Agreement
- The European Green Deal
- Covid-19 Impact on Global Market for Distributed Energy Generation
- Russia-Ukraine War Impact on Distributed Energy Generation Industry
Chapter 5 Market for Distributed Energy Generation by Technology
- Overview
- Reciprocating Engines
- Market Potential
- Small Hydropower
- Advantages
- Drawbacks
- Market Potential
- Solar Photovoltaics (Pv)
- Advantages of Pv Systems
- Drawbacks of Pv Systems
- Market Potential
- Small Wind Turbine
- Advantages of Dg Wind Turbines
- Drawbacks of Dg Wind Turbines
- Market Potential
- Fuel Cell
- Types of Fuel Cells
- Market Potential
- Small Combustion Turbine
- Advantages
- Drawbacks
- Market Potential
- Microturbine
- Advantages
- Drawbacks
- Market Potential
Chapter 6 Market for Distributed Energy Generation by Region
- Overview
- Apac
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Apac
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- U.K.
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Mea
- Saudi Arabia
- Uae
- South Africa
- Rest of Mea
- South America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
Chapter 7 ESG Development
- Importance of ESG in the Distributed Energy Generation Industry
- ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- ESG Practices in the Distributed Energy Generation Industry
- Environmental Score
- Social Score
- Governance Score
- Total Score
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Carbon Neutrality
- Case Study: Examples of Successful ESG Implementation
- Cummins Inc.
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Combined Heat and Power (Chp)
- Other Technologies
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence
