Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Report 2023-2028: A Deep Dive into DG Tech, From Reciprocating Engines to Solar PV

In 2022, the global market for distributed energy generation reached $133.5 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%.Existing growth trends as well as future projections indicate growth across the board for DG technologies with global markets reaching $241.6 billion by 2028.



The report discusses different technologies of distributed energy generation, like reciprocating engines, small hydropower, solar PV, small combustion turbines, small wind, fuel cells, and microturbines. It offers a detailed analysis of different technologies and the prevalent trends and opportunities in the market.

Uneven and sometimes volatile growth in the distributed electricity generation market is mainly attributed to the economic and industrial development rates across the globe, country-wide regulatory support, fuel cost, raw-material cost, equipment costs and performance and energy source. The last decade has witnessed a strong expansion of DG research and product development among high-performing technologies and consolidation and reorganization among lower-performing technologies.



Revenue expansion, however, was not as rapid as anticipated due to various macro-economic factors such as increase in crude oil price, outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and the Russia-Ukraine war, among others. These trends, in turn, generated downward cost pressure, resulting in an increasingly competitive DG market, especially for solar and technologies that compete with reciprocating engines.

However, continued global economic revival will enable several DG technologies to achieve significant growth while others expected to struggle to gain market traction against strong competitive influences. The DG market is founded on several discrete technologies including reciprocating engines, small combustion turbines, microturbines, fuel cells, small hydropower, small wind and distributed solar.

DG technologies provide localized generation capacity for a wide array of main line and niche markets including reliable and consistent power generation, peaking power/peak shaving, renewable energy generation, conversion of waste fuels to electricity, emergency or standby power generation capacity, rural and remote generation, mobile electricity generation as well as a variety of other applications.

The market values are estimated based on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers' revenues. Market dynamics within each industry are identified. Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influences, such as economic conditions and standards, are discussed. Because this is a global study, the publisher analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

The market segments of the report are focused on technical and commercial aspects of distributed energy generation. The report also discusses the regional policy and regulatory framework and ESG scenario for the industry in order to maintain environmental sustainability and comply with government regulations.

The report also analyzes the regional and country-wise markets for distributed energy generation. The segments are forecast for 2023 to 2028, with 2022 as a base year. Furthermore, the report offers a competitive scenario of the market, including a detailed analysis of key market players and a list of small and regional market players.

Each regional market considered in this analysis shows potential for market growth in the coming years. Installation of a DG system, especially for larger facilities, can include minor to considerable additional engineering, design, and construction of auxiliary/appurtenant facilities.

Report Includes

Estimate of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

An assessment of the existing distributed energy generation industry, with a focus on the producers of each major viable technology and their market potential over the next five years

Coverage of energy-related issues affecting the environment, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, climate change, energy cost and security, and air and water pollution

Analysis of the market dynamics, including drivers, inhibitors and opportunities, and insights into the regulatory environments impacting the market

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, collaborations. partnerships, and other key vendor strategies

Company profiles of major players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $141.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $241.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Renewable Energy and Distributed Energy Generation

Microgrids

Brief History of Distributed Energy Generation

Distributed Energy Generation Definition

Distributed Energy Generation Supply Chain

Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators

Equipment Oems

Specialty Equipment Manufacturers

Dg Manufacturers/Assemblers

Construction and Installation Contractors

Permitting and Environmental Specialists

End-users

Market Potential

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Overview

Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Climate Policies and Regulation

Global Carbon Emission Scenario

The Paris Agreement

The European Green Deal

Covid-19 Impact on Global Market for Distributed Energy Generation

Russia-Ukraine War Impact on Distributed Energy Generation Industry

Chapter 5 Market for Distributed Energy Generation by Technology

Overview

Reciprocating Engines

Market Potential

Small Hydropower

Advantages

Drawbacks

Market Potential

Solar Photovoltaics (Pv)

Advantages of Pv Systems

Drawbacks of Pv Systems

Market Potential

Small Wind Turbine

Advantages of Dg Wind Turbines

Drawbacks of Dg Wind Turbines

Market Potential

Fuel Cell

Types of Fuel Cells

Market Potential

Small Combustion Turbine

Advantages

Drawbacks

Market Potential

Microturbine

Advantages

Drawbacks

Market Potential

Chapter 6 Market for Distributed Energy Generation by Region

Overview

Apac

China

India

Japan

Rest of Apac

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Mea

Saudi Arabia

Uae

South Africa

Rest of Mea

South America

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Chapter 7 ESG Development

Importance of ESG in the Distributed Energy Generation Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Distributed Energy Generation Industry

Environmental Score

Social Score

Governance Score

Total Score

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Carbon Neutrality

Case Study: Examples of Successful ESG Implementation

Cummins Inc.

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Combined Heat and Power (Chp)

Other Technologies

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

