Turnstone Biologics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy, today announced that Sammy Farah, M.B.A., Ph.D., Turnstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 28 – 30, 2023 in New York, NY.



Details of participation are as follows:

Type: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT

Location: The Lotte New York Palace

A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed on the Events page of Turnstone’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.turnstonebio.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited period.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with members of Turnstone’s senior management team during the conference may contact their Piper Sandler representatives for further information.

About Turnstone

Turnstone Biologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy. Turnstone’s novel TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TIL, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TIL that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types. Turnstone’s most advanced program, TIDAL-01, is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies in patients with melanoma, breast cancer and colorectal cancer, and the Company is also actively advancing its preclinical pipeline programs including TIDAL-02, its next Selected TIL program, and its TIDAL-01 and viral immunotherapy combination program. For additional information about Turnstone, please visit www.turnstonebio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

