Global Bone Densitometer Market Size To Worth USD 463.06 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 4.6%

New York, United States, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bone Densitometer Market Size is to grow from USD 295.34 Million in 2022 to USD 463.06 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.





A Bone Densitometer is a medical device used to assess bone mineral density (BMD) for diagnosing osteoporosis and monitoring bone health. It employs low-dose X-rays or dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) to measure BMD in specific body regions like the spine, hip, and forearm. The results are compared to reference values, generating a T-score that indicates bone health status. This non-invasive and painless technology helps identify individuals at risk of fractures, especially the elderly and postmenopausal women, enabling healthcare professionals to develop targeted treatment plans and lifestyle interventions for improved bone health management.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Bone Densitometer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Axial Bone Densitometry, Dual energy x-ray absorptiometry, Quantitative computed tomography, Peripheral Bone Densitometry, Quantitative ultrasound, Radiographic Absorptiometry, and Others), By Application (Osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, Cystic fibrosis diagnosis, Chronic kidney diseases diagnosis, Body composition measurement diagnosis, and Rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis), By End-User (Hospitals & specialty clinics, Diagnostic & imaging centers, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

In 2022, the axial bone densitometry segment accounted for around 37.4% market share

On the basis of the technology, the global bone densitometer market is segmented into axial bone densitometry, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry, quantitative computed tomography, peripheral bone densitometry, quantitative ultrasound, radiographic absorptiometry, and others. The axial bone densitometry segment dominates the bone densitometer market for several reasons. Axial bone densitometry, such as Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA), is the most widely used and established technique for measuring bone mineral density. It allows for precise assessment of key areas like the spine and hip, which are highly susceptible to fractures due to osteoporosis.

The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment held the largest market with more than 39.3% revenue share in 2022

Based on the application, the global bone densitometer market is segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, chronic kidney diseases diagnosis, body composition measurement diagnosis, and rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis. The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment holds the largest market share in the bone densitometer market due to its pivotal role in detecting and managing these bone-related conditions. Osteoporosis and osteopenia are prevalent conditions, especially in the elderly and postmenopausal women, making early diagnosis crucial to prevent fractures and improve overall bone health.

The hospitals & specialty clinics segment held the largest market with more than 57.8% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-User, the global bone densitometer market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and others. The hospitals & specialty clinics segment holds the largest market share in the bone densitometer market such as hospitals are major healthcare providers and have a higher patient footfall, leading to increased demand for bone health assessments. Moreover, hospitals often have well-equipped diagnostic facilities and comprehensive healthcare services, making them ideal settings for bone densitometry procedures. Specialty clinics, particularly those focused on orthopedics and geriatric care, also contribute significantly to this segment as they routinely perform bone density tests for early diagnosis and effective management of bone-related conditions like osteoporosis.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 4.8% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to several factors. The region's large and aging population, along with increasing awareness about bone health and osteoporosis, is driving the demand for bone densitometers. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and advancements in medical infrastructure are facilitating easier access to diagnostic technologies. The growing prevalence of osteoporosis and related bone disorders in the region also contributes to the higher adoption of bone densitometers.

North America holds the largest market share in the bone densitometer market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of osteoporosis and related bone disorders, driving the demand for bone densitometers. Additionally, the region has a growing elderly population, which is more susceptible to bone health issues.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The Major players in the global bone densitometer market include GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd., BeamMed, Ltd., Echolight S.P.A, Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica Co., Ltd., Eurotec Systems S.r.l, Shenzhen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd., FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare and others.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Aurora Spine Corporation and Echolight Medical have engaged in a collaborative co-marketing agreement for patient evaluation of bone mineral density (BMD) and the quality of bone microarchitecture independent of BMD.

In April 2022, The Horizon DXA bone densitometry equipment from Hologic has been added to Newman Regional Health's health and wellness offerings for men and women.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global bone densitometer market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Bone Densitometer Market, By Technology

Axial Bone Densitometry

Dual energy x-ray absorptiometry

Quantitative computed tomography

Peripheral Bone Densitometry

Quantitative ultrasound

Radiographic Absorptiometry

Others

Bone Densitometer Market, By Application

Osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis

Cystic fibrosis diagnosis

Chronic kidney diseases diagnosis

Body composition measurement diagnosis

Rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis

Bone Densitometer Market, By End-User

Hospitals & specialty clinics

Diagnostic & imaging centers

Others

Bone Densitometer Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



