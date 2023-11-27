Latest Market Report | PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market is valued at US$ 4.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 16.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) biomarker testing is a diagnostic procedure used in the field of oncology to assess the expression of PD-L1 proteins in tumor cells. PD-L1 is a protein that can be found on the surface of certain cancer cells and other immune cells. This biomarker testing is primarily used to help determine the potential effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of cancer immunotherapy.

The global burden of cancer continues to increase, leading to a growing demand for more effective and targeted cancer treatments. PD-L1 biomarker testing helps identify patients who may benefit from immunotherapies, which are becoming a standard part of cancer treatment.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global PD L1 biomarker testing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global PD L1 biomarker testing market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global PD L1 biomarker testing market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end users, research institutes is expected to dominate the PD L1 biomarker testing market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 14.2 billion Growth Rate 16.5% Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of cancer

Emerging cancer types

Rising awareness amongst patients Companies Profiled Roche

Merck

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent

Abbott Laboratories

Leica Biosystems

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Genentech

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global PD L1 biomarker testing market include,

In March 2023, Roche received approval from FDA for its VENTANA PD- L1 (SP263) Assay designed to identify patients with locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global PD L1 biomarker testing market growth include Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Abbott Laboratories, Leica Biosystems, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Genentech, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global PD L1 biomarker testing market based on product type, end user and region

Global PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type PD-L1 22C3 Assay Kit PD-L1 28-8 Assay Kit PD-L1 SP142 Assay Kit PD-L1 263 Assay Kit

Global PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Research Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals Others



Global PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa PD L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the PD L1 Biomarker Testing Report:

What will be the market value of the global PD L1 biomarker testing market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global PD L1 biomarker testing market?

What are the market drivers of the global PD L1 biomarker testing market?

What are the key trends in the global PD L1 biomarker testing market?

Which is the leading region in the global PD L1 biomarker testing market?

What are the major companies operating in the global PD L1 biomarker testing market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global PD L1 biomarker testing market?

