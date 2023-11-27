Unlocking the Potential of Wigs and Hairpieces: A Market Size Analysis and Strategic Insights – Published Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market is valued at US$ 6.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Increasing instances of hair loss due to factors such as genetics, medical conditions, and stress contribute to a growing demand for wigs and hairpieces as solutions for individuals seeking to enhance their appearance. In addition, evolving fashion trends and the continuous desire for aesthetic enhancements fuel the demand for wigs and hairpieces as versatile accessories for style experimentation.

Greater awareness about the availability and accessibility of wigs and hairpieces, combined with a cultural shift towards embracing diverse beauty standards, has led to increased acceptance and usage. Moreover, the global increase in the aging population is associated with a higher likelihood of hair thinning and loss, driving the demand for wigs and hairpieces among seniors.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global wigs and hairpieces market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, hair type, end user, sales channel, gender and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global wigs and hairpieces market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global wigs and hairpieces market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of hairy type, human hair is anticipated to hold a significant share in the market, primarily due to its appearance of being natural. In addition, synthetic hair demand is principally driven by the affordability it offers.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 10.9 billion Growth Rate 7.8% Key Market Drivers Rising ageing population

Rising instances of hair loss

Expanding fashion industry

Expanding media & entertainment industry Companies Profiled Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Aderans Co., Ltd.

Artnature Co., Ltd

Evergreen Products Group Limited

Donna Bella Hair

F.N. Longlocks

Indique Hair

Milano Collection Wigs

HENAN RUIMEI HAIR PRODUCTS CO., LTD

Shake-N-Go, Inc.

FREEDOMCOUTURE

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global wigs and hairpieces market growth include Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Aderans Co., Ltd., Artnature Co., Ltd, Evergreen Products Group Limited, Donna Bella Hair, F.N. Longlocks, Indique Hair, Milano Collection Wigs, HENAN RUIMEI HAIR PRODUCTS CO., LTD, Shake-N-Go, Inc., and FREEDOMCOUTURE, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global wigs and hairpieces market based on product, hair type, end user, sales channel, gender and region

Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Full Wig Hairpieces

Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Hair Type Synthetic Hair Human Hair

Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Individual Media & Entertainment Others

Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel Online Offline

Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Gender Male Female

Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Wigs and Hairpieces Report:

What will be the market value of the global wigs and hairpieces market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global wigs and hairpieces market?

What are the market drivers of the global wigs and hairpieces market?

What are the key trends in the global wigs and hairpieces market?

Which is the leading region in the global wigs and hairpieces market?

What are the major companies operating in the global wigs and hairpieces market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global wigs and hairpieces market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

