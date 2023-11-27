Unlocking the Potential of Wigs and Hairpieces: A Market Size Analysis and Strategic Insights – Published Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market is valued at US$ 6.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Increasing instances of hair loss due to factors such as genetics, medical conditions, and stress contribute to a growing demand for wigs and hairpieces as solutions for individuals seeking to enhance their appearance. In addition, evolving fashion trends and the continuous desire for aesthetic enhancements fuel the demand for wigs and hairpieces as versatile accessories for style experimentation.
Greater awareness about the availability and accessibility of wigs and hairpieces, combined with a cultural shift towards embracing diverse beauty standards, has led to increased acceptance and usage. Moreover, the global increase in the aging population is associated with a higher likelihood of hair thinning and loss, driving the demand for wigs and hairpieces among seniors.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global wigs and hairpieces market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, hair type, end user, sales channel, gender and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global wigs and hairpieces market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global wigs and hairpieces market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of hairy type, human hair is anticipated to hold a significant share in the market, primarily due to its appearance of being natural. In addition, synthetic hair demand is principally driven by the affordability it offers.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 6.4 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 10.9 billion
|Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global wigs and hairpieces market growth include Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Aderans Co., Ltd., Artnature Co., Ltd, Evergreen Products Group Limited, Donna Bella Hair, F.N. Longlocks, Indique Hair, Milano Collection Wigs, HENAN RUIMEI HAIR PRODUCTS CO., LTD, Shake-N-Go, Inc., and FREEDOMCOUTURE, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global wigs and hairpieces market based on product, hair type, end user, sales channel, gender and region
- Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product
- Full Wig
- Hairpieces
- Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Hair Type
- Synthetic Hair
- Human Hair
- Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- Individual
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
- Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Gender
- Male
- Female
- Global Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Wigs and Hairpieces Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Wigs and Hairpieces Report:
- What will be the market value of the global wigs and hairpieces market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global wigs and hairpieces market?
- What are the market drivers of the global wigs and hairpieces market?
- What are the key trends in the global wigs and hairpieces market?
- Which is the leading region in the global wigs and hairpieces market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global wigs and hairpieces market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global wigs and hairpieces market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query
