RadNet Unveils DeepHealth, a Pioneering AI-Powered Health Informatics Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announces the launch of DeepHealth, a health informatics portfolio designed to dramatically drive efficiency and transform radiology’s role in healthcare.



Radiology is embracing an increasing responsibility in healthcare screening, surveillance and follow-up care programs. The expanded role of radiology within healthcare, combined with ongoing operational and economic pressures impacting all healthcare specialties, require a transformative shift in radiology informatics to drive efficiency and scalability. DeepHealth aims to address this paradigm shift by introducing a pioneering cloud-native operating system (OS), powered by clinical AI, that improves disease detection and that leverages operational generative AI, to efficiently orchestrate patient engagement and care delivery.

The newly launched portfolio builds on the strengths of RadNet’s existing digital health businesses and products, including eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems, Aidence lung AI, Quantib prostate AI and DeepHealth breast AI. This synergy, combined with RadNet’s extensive data, clinical and operational expertise, position our DeepHealth portfolio to deliver scalable solutions for patients and professionals in the care continuum.

“The technology and value proposition of the DeepHealth portfolio reflect the needs of the imaging practice—that clinical and operational functions are never truly separate in the care delivery continuum. The improvements we and our current and future customer base can achieve with the new operating system will open greater possibilities for innovation in imaging,” said RadNet’s President and Chief Executive Officer Howard Berger, M.D.

At the heart of the DeepHealth portfolio is DeepHealth OS, a cloud-native workflow engine intended to integrate data across an enterprise with API-based modules and to offer personalized workflow applications for a multitude of roles. DeepHealth OS embeds AI-powered clinical insights and automation for each clinical professional—radiologists, technologists and referring physicians. Additionally, DeepHealth intends to provide operational professionals, such as practice managers, schedulers, patient liaisons and revenue cycle teams, their own AI-enabled applications to manage care delivery more efficiently and effectively. These personalized applications on a common workflow engine can simplify the care delivery experience, orchestrate collaboration and help to elevate every professional’s performance.

“Our new portfolio will integrate and scale the role of radiology across the healthcare delivery system,” said Sham Sokka, chief operating and technology officer for RadNet’s digital health businesses. “The DeepHealth OS and other products are designed with a modular and open architecture. AI and workflow applications can be adopted separately, and we intend to interoperate with best-in-class ecosystem solutions.”

Elements of the DeepHealth portfolio are already being used by RadNet and more than 300 external customers, who together are delivering more than 15 million exams annually. DeepHealth AI solutions have powered more than two million diagnoses in large screening programs in both the United States and Europe, driving potentially improved clinical outcomes.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics to empower breakthroughs in care delivery. The heart of its portfolio of solutions, the DeepHealth OS, is a cloud-native operating system that orchestrates all data to drive value across the enterprise. DeepHealth aims to elevate the role of the radiologist beyond radiology and across the entire care pathway. It empowers all users across the care continuum with personalized workflows to make work easier and more meaningful. DeepHealth leverages advanced AI technologies in breast, lung, prostate and brain health, as well as operational efficiencies to create end-to-end efficiency across the enterprise. www.deephealth.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the capabilities of the DeepHealth health informatics product portfolio, the DeepHealth OS and each’s impact on radiology practices and healthcare workflow, are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

