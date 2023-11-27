Appointment Scheduling Software Market Size to Surpass USD 1,195.7 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6%

Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global appointment scheduling software market size was valued at USD 352.9 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,195.7 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Appointment Scheduling Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030

Appointment scheduling software helps in addressing the issue of missed appointments by providing automated reminders and rescheduling options. The heightened focus on productivity and efficiency within business environments has fueled the adoption of appointment scheduling software. These solutions help organizations streamline their operations, reduce operational inefficiencies, and optimize resource management.





Key Industry Development:

Square expanded its services by launching Square Appointments for beauty salons and hairdressers in Ireland. The product also enables automated text and email reminders, syncing with Google Calendar to evade double bookings.





Key Takeaways

Pandemic-Driven Digital Transformation Spurred Product Demand

Mobile Apps Segment to Depict the Highest CAGR due to Move Toward Remote and Flexible Work Arrangements

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Appointment Scheduling to Propel Market Growth

By Application Analysis: Calendar Management Segment to Gain Prominence Due to Precision in Scheduling

Increases their client base, and grows their brand awareness





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Appointment Scheduling Software Market share are Block, Inc. (Square) (U.S.), Appointy (India), MINDBODY, Inc. (U.S.), Valsoft SARS, Inc. (Canada), JRNI (U.S.), DaySmart Software (U.S.), Calendly (U.S.), Coconut Software Corporation. (Canada), Setmore Appointments (U.S.), Engageware (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 16.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,195.7 Million in 2030 Base Year 2022 Appointment Scheduling Software Market Size in 2022 USD 352.9 Million in 2022 Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Deployment Type, Application, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in Appointment Scheduling to Spur Market Development

The integration of AI technologies in appointment scheduling software has enhanced its capabilities, enabling predictive analysis of scheduling patterns and improved customer service. AI-driven solutions are increasingly sought after for their ability to make scheduling processes more intelligent and user-friendly.

However, the availability of budget-friendly open-source alternatives is a significant hindrance to the appointment scheduling software market growth.





Segments:

By Deployment Type

Web-based

Mobile App

By Application

Staff scheduling

Customer scheduling

Calendar management

Online booking

Online payments

By Enterprise Type

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Industry

Healthcare

Hospitality

Corporate

Retail

Beauty and Wellness

Financial Service

Education

By Region

North

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America Holds a Prominent Share Owing to the Rapid Adoption of Digital Scheduling Solutions

North America holds the largest appointment scheduling software market share. It stands out with its widespread adoption of digital scheduling solutions. With 60% of Americans favoring online appointment scheduling and 33% still opting for traditional phone-based booking, the region showcases a substantial shift toward advanced digital solutions. This transition reflects changing customer preferences and fuels market growth.

Europe’s growth is largely supported by the presence of prominent market players. Their commitment to integrating software and applications to enhance business value contributes significantly to the region's growth.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Roll out New Solutions to Increase Their Customer Base

Global market leaders, such as Valsoft SARS, Inc., JRNI, DaySmart Software, and Block, Inc. (Square) are strategically rolling out new solutions and services to attract a large customer base, thereby boosting their sales performance. Furthermore, these key players are focusing on market share expansion and customer engagement through targeted acquisition strategies.





FAQ’s

How big is the Appointment Scheduling Software Market?

Appointment Scheduling Software Market size was USD 352.9 million in 2022.

How fast is the Appointment Scheduling Software Market Growing?

The Appointment Scheduling Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





