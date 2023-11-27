Baculovirus Expression System Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2031

Jersey City, NJ,, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Baculovirus Expression System Market- (By Product Type (Baculovirus, Expression Vector, Reagents, Others), By Application (Therapeutics, Vaccines, Protein Purification, Others), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Baculovirus Expression System Market is valued at US$ 351.48 Mn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 660.97 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The Baculovirus Expression System is a powerful and versatile biotechnological tool used for the production of recombinant proteins, particularly in the field of molecular biology and biotechnology. It involves using baculoviruses, a family of viruses that infect insects, to express and produce specific proteins of interest. Virus studies and other biotech applications can benefit significantly from this. Baculovirus has been frozen and will be removed from the ice shortly. The rising prevalence of persistent illnesses like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases drives demand for novel therapeutic proteins and vaccines. Baculovirus expression produces several successful biological medications, such as monoclonal antibodies and vectors for gene therapy.



The global market for biologics and biosimilars is expanding as more biologic medicines, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cell and gene therapies, are developed and approved to treat chronic diseases. The baculovirus expression technology is used to efficiently manufacture several licensed and pipeline biologic medicines. However, the Sf21 insect cell line derived from the Sf9 parent cells is increasingly well-liked. Recombinant proteins undergo more consistent post-translational changes, such as glycosylation in Sf21 cells. That's why they work so well for producing high-quality proteins of varying complexity through protein expression.





Recent Developments:

In March 2022, ProteoGenix declared the introduction of the XtenCHOTM Transient Expression System. The novel proprietary expression host based on mammalian cells obtained up to ten times greater yields with reduced manual labour in comparison to established alternatives; this was due to the optimized metabolism and enhanced stability of the plasmid. With the new CHO host, recombinant protein synthesis was intended to be simplified, and early-phase drug screening accelerated.

List of Prominent Players in the baculovirus expression system market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio

Agilent Technologies

Oxford Expression Technologies

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

New England Biolabs

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Syngene International Limited

Sartorius AG

Aragen Bioscience

Vivopure

Creative Biogene

Absolute Antibody

Rockland Immunochemicals

Protein Technologies Inc.

Proteogenix

Virovek

Baculovirus Expression System Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 351.48 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 660.97 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 7.35 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, Product Type, End-Use Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing demand for baculovirus expression systems is fueled because the adeno-associated virus (AAV) and other gene therapy vectors are increasingly produced using the baculovirus expression system. Creating therapeutic gene-carrying rAAV vectors in large quantities is now feasible. Several recently licensed gene therapy drugs, along with robust clinical pipelines, will increase demand for viral vectors, which in turn will spur widespread adoption of the baculovirus platform. Using baculovirus expression for the cost-effective and time-saving production of gene treatments is attracting significant investments from industry leaders.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is high cost, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because the risks of contamination by adventitious viruses and prions are increased when using live baculoviruses and media containing serum. This increases the chances of human health and the likelihood of product rejection, leading to the waste of valuable reagents and bioprocessing components. Biosafety measures, such as serum-free systems, can be used to reduce the likelihood of adverse events. However, the high-yield expression of several proteins is still challenging. This complicating factor may limit the usefulness of some kinds of protein drugs. The pandemic of COVID-19 has shown the importance of having a fast, scalable manufacturing platform for vaccines and treatments. With the baculovirus-insect cell technology, vaccine antigens may be rapidly produced to counteract new pandemic risks.

Regional Trends:

The North American baculovirus expression system market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the rising production and approval of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cell and gene therapies for treating chronic diseases. In addition, the baculovirus expression system market is expanding because of the rising expenditure in life science R&D by government agencies, academic institutions, and biopharmaceutical corporations to quicken the pace of drug development. Besides, Europe had a considerable share in the market due to the region's growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, which have increased their demand for recombinant proteins.





Segmentation of Baculovirus Expression System Market-

By Product Type-

Baculovirus

Expression Vector

Reagents

Others

By Application-

Therapeutics

Vaccines

Protein Purification

Others

By End User-

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





