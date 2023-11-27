Streaming Analytics Market to Surpass USD 125.64 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 28%

Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global streaming analytics market size was valued at USD 18.10 billion in 2022 and s projected to reach USD 125.64 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Streaming Analytics Market Forecast, 2023-2030."
Streaming analytics, or event stream processing, typically involves studying or analyzing vast volumes of datasets in a continuous stream rather than in batches. These analytics analyze the data in real time and decrease the requirement for long-term data storage. They are important in different applications, such as network performance monitoring, fraud detection, IoT data analytics, and others. These wide-ranging applications will accelerate market growth.
Key Industry Development:
August 2021: RADCOM Ltd. introduced the RADCOM ACE on Amazon Web Services (AWS). These services provide telecom workers with real-time subscriber analytics and cutting-edge troubleshooting solutions.
Key Takeaways
- Streaming analytics market size in North America was USD 3.87 billion in 2022
- Boosted Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics amid Pandemic Fueled Market Growth
- Software Segment Dominates Due to Improvements in Data & Streaming Analytics Platforms
- Large Enterprises to Increase Product Use Due to Growing Adoption of Cloud Services
- Cloud Deployment Models to Gain Momentum Due to Their Lucrative Advantages
- Growing Incidence of Frauds to Increase Adoption of Streaming Analytics in Retail & E-Commerce Sector
Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:
“Companies leading the global streaming analytics market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Software AG (Germany), StreamSets (U.S.), Cloud Software Group, Inc. (U.S.), Confluent (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), AWS (U.S.), Informatica (France), Impetus (U.S.)”
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
|28%
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 125.64 Billion
|Base Year
|2022
|Streaming Analytics Market Size in 2022
|USD 18.10 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2017 to 2021
|No. of Pages
|150
|Segments Covered
|Component, Enterprise Type, Deployment, Application, Industry and Geography
Drivers and Restraints:
Growing Shift Toward Real-Time Detailed Projections to Improve Market Growth
Streaming analytics provide valuable information with the help of data visualization and offer real-time predictions for streaming data. This type of analytics uses predictive analytics to help decision-makers make accurate decisions in real time. Therefore, these analytics play a crucial role in improving the decision-making abilities and business processes of an organization, thereby increasing their demand among companies.
However, difficulties in integrating these analytics solutions with older systems can impede the streaming analytics market growth.
Segmentation
By Component
- Software
- Managed Services
By Enterprise Type
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
By Application
- Supply Chain Management
- Sales & Marketing
- Fraud Detection
- Predictive Asset Management
- Risk Management
- Others (Location Intelligence, Network Management and Optimization)
By Industry
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail & E-commerce
- Media & Entertainment
- Energy & Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Others (Government)
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Regional Insights:
North America to Dominate Market Due to Increased Adoption of IoT Devices
North America has captured a dominant share of the market as the region is increasingly adopting IoT devices. Event stream processing can help companies monitor and draw logical conclusions from the continuous data streams produced by IoT devices, thereby accelerating regional market growth.
Asia Pacific will grow at a rapid pace due to the notable expansion of the e-commerce sector in China and India.
Quick Buy - Streaming Analytics Market Research Report:
Competitive Landscape:
Leading Companies to Implement Various Growth Strategies to Stay Competitive
Some of the key companies operating in this market are increasing their focus on expanding their global presence by implementing various strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches. They are also creating effective and long-term growth strategies to maintain their dominance in the market.
FAQs
How big is the streaming analytics market?
The global streaming analytics market size was USD 18.10 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 125.64 billion by 2030.
How fast is the streaming analytics market growing?
The streaming analytics market will exhibit a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.
