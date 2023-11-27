Streaming Analytics Market to Surpass USD 125.64 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 28%

Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global streaming analytics market size was valued at USD 18.10 billion in 2022 and s projected to reach USD 125.64 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Streaming Analytics Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Streaming analytics, or event stream processing, typically involves studying or analyzing vast volumes of datasets in a continuous stream rather than in batches. These analytics analyze the data in real time and decrease the requirement for long-term data storage. They are important in different applications, such as network performance monitoring, fraud detection, IoT data analytics, and others. These wide-ranging applications will accelerate market growth.





Key Industry Development:

August 2021: RADCOM Ltd. introduced the RADCOM ACE on Amazon Web Services (AWS). These services provide telecom workers with real-time subscriber analytics and cutting-edge troubleshooting solutions.





Key Takeaways

Streaming analytics market size in North America was USD 3.87 billion in 2022

Boosted Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics amid Pandemic Fueled Market Growth

Software Segment Dominates Due to Improvements in Data & Streaming Analytics Platforms

Large Enterprises to Increase Product Use Due to Growing Adoption of Cloud Services

Cloud Deployment Models to Gain Momentum Due to Their Lucrative Advantages

Growing Incidence of Frauds to Increase Adoption of Streaming Analytics in Retail & E-Commerce Sector





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global streaming analytics market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Software AG (Germany), StreamSets (U.S.), Cloud Software Group, Inc. (U.S.), Confluent (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), AWS (U.S.), Informatica (France), Impetus (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 28% 2030 Value Projection USD 125.64 Billion Base Year 2022 Streaming Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 18.10 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Component, Enterprise Type, Deployment, Application, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Shift Toward Real-Time Detailed Projections to Improve Market Growth

Streaming analytics provide valuable information with the help of data visualization and offer real-time predictions for streaming data. This type of analytics uses predictive analytics to help decision-makers make accurate decisions in real time. Therefore, these analytics play a crucial role in improving the decision-making abilities and business processes of an organization, thereby increasing their demand among companies.

However, difficulties in integrating these analytics solutions with older systems can impede the streaming analytics market growth.





Segmentation

By Component

Software

Managed Services

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Application

Supply Chain Management

Sales & Marketing

Fraud Detection

Predictive Asset Management

Risk Management

Others (Location Intelligence, Network Management and Optimization)

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others (Government)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market Due to Increased Adoption of IoT Devices

North America has captured a dominant share of the market as the region is increasingly adopting IoT devices. Event stream processing can help companies monitor and draw logical conclusions from the continuous data streams produced by IoT devices, thereby accelerating regional market growth.

Asia Pacific will grow at a rapid pace due to the notable expansion of the e-commerce sector in China and India.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies to Implement Various Growth Strategies to Stay Competitive

Some of the key companies operating in this market are increasing their focus on expanding their global presence by implementing various strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches. They are also creating effective and long-term growth strategies to maintain their dominance in the market.





FAQs

How big is the streaming analytics market?

The global streaming analytics market size was USD 18.10 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 125.64 billion by 2030.

How fast is the streaming analytics market growing?

The streaming analytics market will exhibit a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





