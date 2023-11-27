Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 13.14 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5%

Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The autism spectrum disorder treatment market size was valued at USD 6.94 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to expand from USD 7.41 billion in 2023 to USD 13.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% over the estimated period.

Increased awareness of autism, especially among healthcare professionals, parents, and the public, has led to earlier diagnoses. Early detection allows for better intervention and treatment, driving up demand for autism-related therapies, services, and medications, thereby promoting market growth.

Key Industry Development:

May 2023 – Behavioural Innovations introduced A new range of comprehensive autism evaluation services for children. The motto of this launch was to enable early diagnosis and intervention for children with ASD.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of ASD is driving the growth of the ASD treatment market, the rising demand for effective treatments, and the technological advancements in ASD diagnosis and therapy.

The ASD treatment market is segmented by therapeutic approach, application, and end-user.

The key players in the ASD treatment market are Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Shire Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, and Roche.

These companies are investing in research and development, new product development, and mergers and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

A major player in the autism spectrum disorder treatment market are Hopebridge, LLC. (U.S.), SUCCESS ON THE SPECTRUM (U.S.), Center for Autism and Related Disorders, LLC. (U.S.), Behaviour Innovations (U.S.), Applied Behavior Consultants, Inc. (U.S.), BlueSprig (Fusion Autism Center) (U.S.), Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (U.S.).





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 13.14 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 7.41 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 156





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Occurrence of Autism Spectrum Disorder to Impel Industry Growth

The increasing global prevalence of autism spectrum disorder has generated a heightened demand for clinical research aimed at developing effective therapies and drugs. This, in turn, has spurred the creation of more precise treatments, contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

However, the absence of compelling evidence confirming the effectiveness of drugs in addressing the symptoms of ASD’s could hinder industry expansion to some extent.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

By Treatment Type

By Communication & Behavioral Therapies Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Speech & Language Therapy Occupational Therapy Others

By Drug Therapies Antipsychotic Drugs SSRIs/Antidepressants Stimulants Sleep Medications Others



By Type

Autistic Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD)

Others

By Geography

North America (By Treatment Type, Type, and Country)

Europe (By Treatment Type, Type, and Country/Sub-Region)

Asia Pacific (By Treatment Type, Type, and Country/Sub-Region)

Latin America (By Treatment Type, Type, and Country/Sub-Region)

The Middle East & Africa (By Treatment Type, Type, and Country/Sub-Region)





Communication & Behavioural Therapies Segment to Lead Due to their Proven Effectiveness in Treating ASD

On the basis of product, the market is divided into communication & behavioural therapies and drug therapies. The communication & behavioural therapies segment held the largest market share in 2022. This is due to their proven effectiveness, particularly that of applied behaviour analysis, in treating autism spectrum disorder. This effectiveness, coupled with a rising global demand due to the lack of approved drugs, is fuelling the segment’s expansion in the market.

Autistic Disorder Segment to Dominate due to Rising Prevalence of ASD

In terms of application, the market is fragmented into autistic disorder, Asperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder, and others. The autistic disorder segment accounted for the largest share due to the rising incidence of this type of disease.

On the basis of geography, the market for autism spectrum disorder treatment has been studied across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and North America.





Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the leading factors favoring the industry growth over the coming years. The report offers insights into the latest market trends and highlights key industry developments. Other aspects of the report include the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market.





Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as Key Region Owing to Rising Autism Prevalence

North America held a prominent position by holding the largest autism spectrum disorder treatment market share. The rising incidence of autism disorders in the U.S. drives the demand for therapies and treatments, underpinning the region’s market leadership.

Europe secures the second-highest share in the global market due to the lack of approved medications for the treatment of ASD. This distinct situation widens the patient base seeking therapies, acting as a catalyst for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Firms Undertake Crucial Steps to Boost their Market Presence

Major industry players in the autism spectrum disorder treatment market are focusing on adopting strategic deals to strengthen their positions. These include merger agreements, launch of new products, acquisitions, and partnerships.





FAQ’s

How Big Is The Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market?

Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market Size Is USD 7.41 Billion in 2023.

How Fast the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market Growing?

The Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





