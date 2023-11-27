Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0221 - RIKV 24 0515

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 24 0221RIKV 24 0515
Settlement Date 11/29/202311/29/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 20,41014,700
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.814/9.57895.669/9.701
Total Number of Bids Received 2324
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 45,91028,700
Total Number of Successful Bids 1517
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1517
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.814/9.57895.669/9.701
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.878/9.29195.845/9.290
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.814/9.57895.669/9.701
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.825/9.52995.706/9.614
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.878/9.29195.845/9.290
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.787/9.69995.584/9.900
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.812/9.58795.663/9.715
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.251.95