|Series
|RIKV 24 0221
|RIKV 24 0515
|Settlement Date
|11/29/2023
|11/29/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|20,410
|14,700
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.814
|/
|9.578
|95.669
|/
|9.701
|Total Number of Bids Received
|23
|24
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|45,910
|28,700
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.814
|/
|9.578
|95.669
|/
|9.701
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.878
|/
|9.291
|95.845
|/
|9.290
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.814
|/
|9.578
|95.669
|/
|9.701
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.825
|/
|9.529
|95.706
|/
|9.614
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.878
|/
|9.291
|95.845
|/
|9.290
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.787
|/
|9.699
|95.584
|/
|9.900
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.812
|/
|9.587
|95.663
|/
|9.715
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.25
|1.95
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0221 - RIKV 24 0515
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND