Global Silicon on Insulator Market Size To Exceed USD 5.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 13.4%

New York, United States , Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Silicon on Insulator Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.65 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the projected period.

The global market for Silicon on insulators (SOI) is predicted to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Rising demand across a wide range of applications is expected to be a significant driver of SOI market growth throughout the forecast period. Microelectronics devices' increasing demand for high performance and low power is expected to considerably fuel industry growth. Compared to conventional bulk silicon methods, SOI, a semiconductor wafer technology, aids in the production of low-power and high-performance devices. Due to several advantages such as the availability of high switching power and high-speed SOI transistors, the silicon-on-insulator market is expected to grow over the forecast period. The production yield and the number of chips per wafer have increased thanks to this technology, increasing the efficiency of fabrication. The technology also has a number of potential for innovations, performance enhancement, and scaling, all of which are anticipated to positively influence industry growth over the course of the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Silicon on Insulator Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Wafer Size (200 mm, 300 mm), By Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, PD-SOI, and Others), By Technology (BESOI, SiMOX, Smart Cut, ELTRAN, and SoS), By Product (RF FEM, MEMS, Power, Optical Communication, and Image Sensing), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Datacom & Telecom, Industrial, Photonics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The FD-SOI segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on wafer type, the global silicon on insulator Market is RF-SOI, FD-SOI, PD-SOI, and others. Among these, the FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. Due to their advantages like low cost, reduced leakage current, less complexity, high flexibility, and their ability to enhance performance and power trade-offs. Various FD SOI wafer manufacturers are leaning towards new product launches and collaborations with other SOI market players to meet the increasing demand and strengthen their product portfolio.

The Smart cut segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global silicon-on-insulator market is segmented into BESOI, SiMOX, SMART CUT, ELTRAN, and SoS period. Over the forecast period, smart cut technology is expected to have the largest market share of Silicon on Insulator (SOI). Since it can make high-performing devices, is low-power, and has fewer thermal and electrical parasitics. By first attaching a thin layer of silicon to an insulating substrate, the Smart-Cut technique produces an ultra-thin device layer by selectively etching the silicon.

The RF FEM segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 57.2% over the forecast period.

Based on product, the global Silicon on Insulator Market is segmented into RF FEM, MEMS, Power, Optical Communication, and Image Sensing. Among these, the RF FEM segment is expected to hold the largest share of the silicon insulator market during the forecast period. The rising demand for RF FEM in the future 5G technology, as well as consumer electronic products such as smartphones and laptops, are factors influencing the segment's growth. Every smartphone uses RF chips constructed from RF-SOI wafers.

By Application Insights

The photonics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the silicon-on-silicon-on-insulator market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global silicon on the insulator market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, datacom and telecom, industrial, photonics, and others. Among these, the Photonics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the silicon insulator market during the forecast period. The development of photovoltaic technology and increased government spending to minimize carbon footprints will lead to an expansion in the market for SOI. Additionally, SOI wafers are widely used in silicon photonics. Passive or active optical waveguides and other devices can be made from the crystalline silicon layer on the insulator (for instance, by carrying out the necessary implantations).

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. increasing industrial use, economic advances, and acceptance of technology for various industrial processes, India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are predicted to account for a considerable market share in the area. North America, on the contrary, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing need for computers, game consoles, microprocessors, and mobile applications are the primary factors driving silicon growth in the region's insulator industry.

The Middle East and Africa are predicted to have significant growth by 2032 as a result of increased urbanization, globalization, and industrialization. Due to rising economic development and rising purchasing power parity, the market has enormous potential.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Some of the, Major key vendors in the Global Silicon on Insulator Market include Shin-Etsu Chemical,, SUMCO Corporation,, Soitec,, Global wafers Co.,, STMicroelectronics N.V., GlobalFoundries, NXP Semiconductors, Virginia Semiconductor Inc., IBM, Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd., SUMCO CORPORATION, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.Ltd., Siltronic, Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation, Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc, Soitec, GLOBAL FOUNDERS, STMicroelectronics N.V., Tower Semiconductor Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and several others.

Recent Market Developments

In May 2023, Andersen Windows declared that its 400 Series windows have won the ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient Windows Award. These windows are among the most energy-efficient ones available, and they can reduce homeowners' energy costs by up to 30%.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Silicon on Insulator Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Silicon on Insulator Market, Product Analysis

RF FEM

MEMS

Power

Optical Communication

Image Sensing

Silicon on Insulator Market, Wafer Size Analysis

200 mm

300 mm

Silicon on Insulator Market, Wafer Type Analysis

RF-SOI

FD-SOI

PD-SOI

Silicon on Insulator Market, Technology Analysis

BESOI

SiMOX

Smart Cut

ELTRAN

SoS

Silicon on Insulator Market, Application Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacom & Telecom

Industrial

Photonics

Others

Silicon on Insulator Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & and Africa



