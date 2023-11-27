Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market is Riding on the Wave of Growth - Here's Why

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market- (By Design (Cell, Battery Pack), By Voltage (Low (Below 12 V), Medium (12-36 V), High (Above 36 V)), By Capacity (0–16,250 MAH, 16,251–50,000 MAH, 50,001–100,000 MAH, 100,001–540,000 MAH), By Application (Portable, Stationary), By Industry (Automotive (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), 2- & 3-Wheelers, Bus & Truck), Power (Stationary, Residential), Industrial (Forklifts, Mining Equipment, Construction Equipment), Consumer Electronics (UPS, Camping Equipment, Others), Aerospace, Marine (Commercial, Tourism, Navy), Others (Telecommunications, Medical))), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market is valued at US$ 15.63 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 48.95 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.69% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries have established themselves as a reliable and safe choice for numerous applications, especially in scenarios where safety, long-term performance, and a high number of charge-discharge cycles are essential. LFP battery packs exhibit notable improvements in power density, voltage, energy density, cycle life, discharge rate, temperature, and safety. The widespread adoption of lithium-iron phosphate batteries is driven by the several advantages offered by this technology, such as its mobility, fast charging capability, extended lifespan, and low energy wastage.



Over the forecast period, the principal factor driving the demand for lithium-iron phosphate batteries is the increasing demand from the automotive industry, particularly electric vehicles, and novel breakthroughs in lightweight materials. The decreasing price of lithium-ion batteries has spurred the development of state-of-the-art equipment. It was expected that market participants would spend money on machinery in light of the recent uptick in demand for end frameworks. However, Li-ion batteries have the potential to progress technology, but they also have several limitations, especially in the area of safety. One major drawback is that they can overheat and break when subjected to high voltage.





Recent Developments:

In March 2023, CATL and the BAIC Group signed a strategic agreement to work together commercially and share cutting-edge technologies. CATL will supply BAIC Group with competitive EV battery goods and services and assist in the development and production of BAIC Group's electric vehicles under the terms of the agreement.

In July 2023, Gotion, Inc. and Edison Power Co., Ltd. partnered to promote renewable energy in Japan, grow the market for big storage batteries, and recycle used batteries. Moreover, the organization will collaborate with Edison Power to launch an LFP battery recycling system in Japan.

List of Prominent Players in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market:

BYD Company Ltd. (China),

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China),

Gotion, Inc. (US),

CALB (China),

A123 Systems LLC (US),

Ultralife Corporation (US),

K2 Energy (US),

Benergy Tech Co. Ltd (Hong Kong),

BSL NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China),

Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co., Ltd (China),

Bharat Power Solutions (India),

Victron Energy (Netherlands),

taicopower (China),

EverExceed Industrial Co., Ltd (China),

Epec, LLC. (US),

Shenzhen Eastar Battery Co., Ltd (China),

Shenzhen Cyclen Technology Co., Ltd (China),

KAYO Battery (Shenzhen) Company Limited (China),

OptimumNano Energy Co., Ltd. (China),

LITHIUMWERKS (Netherlands),

RELiON Batteries (US),

Karacus Energy Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Lohum Cleantech Private Limited (India)

RCRS Innovations Private Limited (India).

Others.





Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 15.63 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 48.95 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 13.69 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Design, Voltage, Application, Capacity and Industry Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries market is fueled by their high energy density and long lifespan. Lithium-ion batteries can be recharged after being discharged for some time. The market for EVs is expected to grow, which will cause the global battery pack industry growth for a long time. Due to its high energy capacity and long storage life, the lithium polymer battery is suitable for usage in automobiles and other vehicles. One of the key causes for the growth of the global lithium-ion sector is private consumers' need for consumer technology.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is a lack of awareness, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market. Due to their lower energy density than other lithium-ion batteries, lithium iron phosphate batteries are not yet a top choice for use in electric vehicles (EVs). Electrode powder particles must be shrunk to pack more densely, allowing for energy densities of 300 Wh/kg and 800 Wh/L or greater. As a result, the larger contact area enhances the cell's charging rate and energy density. But it also increases the likelihood of adverse responses, hastens battery material deterioration, and shortens lifespan. Coating the particles with an ultrathin buffer layer is a solution; however, ensuring these layers' excellent conductivity and chemical inertness presents a challenge. After the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers migrated to online food delivery websites, and the global market quickly recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Because of this, the product consumption in plastic food packaging films has increased.

Regional Trends:

The North American lithium iron phosphate batteries market is anticipated to record a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to technological advancements and affluence. Expansion in the area is possible if the government takes a positive approach and provides incentives. The rising demand for electric vehicles has triggered a rise in the demand for LFP batteries. Besides, Europe had a considerable share in the market because governments have begun to pay more attention to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries has increased. Lithium iron phosphate batteries market share is anticipated to increase because of the existence of crucial suppliers.





Segmentation of Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market-

By Design

Cell

Battery Pack

By Voltage

Low (Below 12 V)

Medium (12-36 V)

High (Above 36 V)

By Capacity

0–16,250 MAH

16,251–50,000 MAH

50,001–100,000 MAH

100,001–540,000 MAH

By Application

Portable

Stationary

By Industry

Automotive Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) 2- & 3-Wheelers Bus & Truck

Power Stationary Residential

Industrial Forklifts Mining Equipment Construction Equipment

Consumer Electronics UPS Camping Equipment Others

Aerospace

Marine Commercial Tourism Navy

Others Telecommunications Medical



By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

