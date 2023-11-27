Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.26% from 2023 to 2031 | Reveals InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market- (By End Users (Hospitals, Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs), Transplant Centres), By Organ Type (Heart, Lungs, Live, Kidneys, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market is expected to show a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Hypothermic perfusion preservation is a crucial technique in organ transplantation and storage, involving the preservation of organs at temperatures typically ranging from 0 to 4 degrees Celsius. Ongoing advancements in biomedical research, particularly in enhancing organ preservation methods, offer valuable insights that contribute to improving the effectiveness of hypothermic perfusion preservation. The incorporation of cutting-edge research findings into the evolution of preservation solutions and techniques further propels market expansion. Several positive factors drive the growth of the hypothermic perfusion preservation market. Notably, the increasing prevalence of organ damage and the growing demand for organ transplantation procedures significantly contribute to the market's expansion.

With a global rise in the number of patients requiring organ transplants, there is an anticipated surge in demand for efficient organ preservation methods like hypothermic perfusion preservation. Additionally, the consistent growth in healthcare expenditures in both developed and developing nations plays a pivotal role in fostering the expansion of the hypothermic perfusion preservation market. The heightened investments in healthcare infrastructure, including facilities dedicated to organ transplants, have facilitated the adoption of advanced preservation techniques, fueling market growth.





Recent Developments

In Aug 2023, Specific assets of Bridge to Life Ltd. (BTL) were sold to TransMedics, Inc. BTL intends to concentrate on its primary preservation solutions business and its forthcoming Food and Drug Administration (FDA) application for the VitaSmart™ Liver Machine Perfusion System with the funds obtained from the sale of these assets.

In July 2021, TransMedics Group, Inc. received authorization from the U.S. FDA for their OCS™ Lung Solution to be used in transplants involving cold storage procedures. The solution, a constituent of the company's OCS Lung System, is used for hypothermic flushing, storage, and transportation of donor lungs for transplantation.

List of Prominent Players in the Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market:

Organ Recovery Systems

XVIVO Perfusio

Paragonix Technologie

TransMedics

Bridge to Life Ltd

Preservation Solutions Inc.

OrganOx

Organ Assist

Waters Medical Systems LLC

Preservation Sciences Inc.,

21st Century Medicine (US),

Shanghai Genext Medical Technology (China)

Carnamedica (Poland),

Transplant Biomedicals (Spain),

Institut Georges Lopez (France),

Global Transplant Solutions (US),

Bridge to Life Limited (US)

Avionord

Others





Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 10.26% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By End-Users, Organ Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Persistent progress in biomedical research, particularly studies aimed at refining organ preservation methods, has yielded valuable insights to improve the effectiveness of hypothermic perfusion preservation. Incorporating state-of-the-art research findings into the formulation of preservation solutions and techniques is a driving force behind market growth. Moreover, the ongoing increase in healthcare expenditures in developed and developing nations is a crucial factor fostering the expansion of the hypothermic perfusion preservation market. Elevated investments in healthcare infrastructure, including specialized facilities for organ transplants, have facilitated the uptake of advanced preservation techniques, contributing significantly to market growth.

Challenges:

The upfront investment and ongoing operational expenses associated with hypothermic perfusion preservation devices are notably elevated. The financial challenges arise from the costs linked to acquiring and maintaining the equipment, as well as obtaining specialized preservation solutions. This substantial economic burden restricts the widespread adoption of these technologies, especially in healthcare settings with limited resources. In numerous developing areas such as Sub-Saharan regions and certain Latin American countries, the constrained availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and skilled healthcare professionals impedes the embrace of hypothermic perfusion preservation techniques. The lack of sufficient facilities for organ transplantation and preservation could hinder market expansion in these regions.

Regional Trends:

The North America Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation market is expected to register a major market share. The healthcare system in North America is well-established, with routine organ transplant procedures. Additionally, the region has been a leader in medical research and technological innovation, leading to the advancement and implementation of enhanced organ preservation techniques. Favourable reimbursement policies, heightened awareness regarding organ donation, and a comparatively higher healthcare expenditure all contribute to the prominence of the North American market in this sector. Besides, the Asia Pacific region has a substantial share in the rapid progression of healthcare infrastructure, augmented investments in medical research, a heightened prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding initiatives to encourage organ transplantation, which are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the substantial population in the region, along with an increasing elderly demographic, is fueling the demand for effective organ preservation techniques, leading to the swift adoption of hypothermic perfusion preservation technologies in the APAC region.





Segmentation of Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market-

By End Users

Hospitals

Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs)

Transplant Centres

By Organ Type

Heart

Lungs

Live

Kidneys

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

