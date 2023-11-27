Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue & Forecasts, 2023-2030 – Published Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market value is estimated at US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is a kind of bladder cancer that is confined to the bladder's innermost lining, known as the urothelium, and does not invade the muscular layers of the bladder wall. NMIBC is a type of early-stage bladder cancer that is commonly detected when cancer cells are discovered in the bladder lining during a cystoscopy and biopsy.

Bladder cancer, which includes NMIBC, is one of the most frequent cancers worldwide. The increased incidence of bladder cancer, which can be linked to factors such as ageing populations, tobacco use, and chemical exposure, is contributing to the growth of the NMIBC market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including stage, treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of treatment, chemotherapy segment is the largest growing segment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market. Due to the high prevalence of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and the effectiveness of chemotherapy in treating this condition.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.6 billion Growth Rate 5.4% Dominant Segment Chemotherapy Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Advancements in diagnostics

Increasing incidences

Rising healthcare expenditure Companies Profiled Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline

Celgene Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis International AG

Eli Lilly and Co

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Taris Biomedical LLC

Merck & Co Inc

Altor BioScience

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market include.

In November 2023, Prokarium, a biopharmaceutical company, announced that the FDA approved the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for their immunotherapy ZH9. The approval allows for the start of ZH9's clinical development program in the US, with a focus on patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market growth include Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Co, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Taris Biomedical LLC, Merck & Co Inc, and Altor BioScience, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market based on stage, treatment, route of administration, distribution channel and region

Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Stage Carcinoma in Situ (CIS) T1 Stage Ta Stage

Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Treatment Immunotherapy Chemotherapy Surgery Intravesical Therapy Others

Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Route of Administration Systemic Intravesical Others

Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Report:

What will be the market value of the global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market?

What are the market drivers of the global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market?

What are the key trends in the global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market?

Which is the leading region in the global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

