Bentonite Clay Market to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Demand in Drilling, Construction, and Wastewater Treatment | According to RationalStat

Global Bentonite Clay Market size was valued at US$ 1.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Bentonite is an essential material for many applications due to its special swelling, water absorption, hydration, thixotropy, and viscosity characteristics. Due to its thixotropic qualities, better support, and lubricating capabilities for thick walls, bentonite has long been employed in civil engineering applications, notably in tunneling applications. Additionally, bentonite's absorption qualities make it a useful substance for treating sewage. Bentonite is also often used in drilling mud for water and oil wells. Sealing borehole walls, removing drill bits, and lubricating the cutting head are the main responsibilities of the position.

Pharmaceuticals employ bentonite to absorb/adsorb processes that enable paste production. These include moist compresses, eczema anti-irritants, industrial protection lotions, and calamine lotions. Other personal care items that include bentonite include face creams, baby powders, sunburn paint, mud packs, and baby powders. These elements favorably affect the expansion of the bentonite market worldwide.

The construction sector is expected to benefit from a high focus on infrastructure expansion in nations like Brazil, Argentina, India, China, and Malaysia due to increased public spending. The ore pelletizing process is being used more often as a result of rising demand for high-grade iron ore, which might further drive the global market for bentonite. Rising steel and iron production in developing nations like China, India, and Japan has increased the demand for iron ore.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the bentonite clay market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the bentonite clay market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Kg) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the bentonite clay market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Bentonite Clay Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the application, the Foundry segment is expected to capture the majority of the market share as they are widely used in the production of iron, steel, etc.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.5 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Dominant Segment Sodium Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Growing construction industry Companies Profiled M-I SWACO

Wyo-Ben Inc

AMCOL International

Volclay International

MidPoint Chemicals Company

Kemira

Amsyn Inc

Cimbar

Chrystal Co. Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the bentonite clay market growth include M-I SWACO, Wyo-Ben Inc, AMCOL International, Volclay International, MidPoint Chemicals Company, Kemira, Amsyn Inc, Cimbar, and Chrystal Co. Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the bentonite clay market based on type, application, and region

Global Bentonite Clay Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Sodium Calcium Others

Global Bentonite Clay Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Foundry sands Iron ore pelletizing Cat litter Drilling mud Civil Engineering Others

Global Bentonite Clay Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Bentonite Clay Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Bentonite Clay Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Bentonite Clay Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Bentonite Clay Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Bentonite Clay Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Bentonite Clay Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Bentonite Clay Report:

What will be the market value of the bentonite clay market by 2030?

What is the market size of the bentonite clay market?

What are the market drivers of the bentonite clay market?

What are the key trends in the bentonite clay market?

Which is the leading region in the bentonite clay market?

What are the major companies operating in the bentonite clay market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the bentonite clay market?

