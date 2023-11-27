China Construction Chemicals Industry Report 2023: Concrete Admixture, Waterproofing & Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Adhesive & Sealants Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028F

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Chemicals Market By Product Type (Concrete Admixture, Waterproofing & Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Adhesive & Sealants, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, and Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Construction Chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the projected period of 2028. Moreover, China creates the highest revenue from its chemical industry in the world, which is 43% of global trade. China is the global leader in chemical exports, with an annual export value of over 72 billion U.S. dollars.

The construction chemical market in China is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market. Hence, companies are focusing on product innovation, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Construction chemicals refer to a broad range of specialty chemicals used in the construction industry to enhance the performance, durability, and aesthetic qualities of buildings and other structures. These chemicals are designed to improve the properties of building materials such as concrete, mortar, cement, and asphalt.

In China's building industry, construction chemicals are widely used in various applications, such as Concrete admixtures, which are a type of chemical additive that is added to concrete mixtures to improve their workability, strength, durability, and resistance to moisture and chemical attack. As a waterproofing agent, these chemicals can protect buildings from water penetration by creating a waterproof barrier on the surface of walls, roofs, and other structures.



The Chinese construction chemical market is highly fragmented, with several domestic and international players operating in the market. The domestic players account for a significant share of the market, owing to their cost advantages and strong distribution networks. International players are present in the market and are competing based on their technological advancements and product quality.



Waterproofing chemicals, sealants and adhesives, protective coatings, and flooring and decorative coatings are the other major segments in the Chinese construction chemical market. These chemicals are used in various applications, such as waterproofing roofs and walls, bonding and sealing joints between building materials, protecting surfaces from corrosion and weathering, and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of buildings.



One of the major drivers influencing the construction chemical market is an increase in demand for concrete admixtures. Concrete is a primary building material used in the construction industry, and the demand for high-performance concrete is growing due to the need for durable and long-lasting structures.

The demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient construction chemicals is growing as developers and builders seek to reduce the environmental impact of their projects and comply with government regulations. Therefore, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in China have a significant impact on the construction chemical market.

The demand for high-quality and durable building materials, waterproofing agents, sealants, adhesives, and protective coatings is increasing, and the market is seeing a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction chemicals. As China continues to develop its infrastructure and urban areas, the construction chemical market is expected to continue to grow and evolve to meet the changing needs of the construction industry.



Increasing Demand for Sustainable Construction Materials is influencing Market Growth



The increasing demand for sustainable construction materials in China has a significant impact on the construction chemicals market in the country. The trend towards sustainable building materials is being driven by a growing awareness of environmental issues and the need to reduce carbon emissions in the construction industry. As a result, the demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient construction chemicals is growing.



Rising Technological Advancement is helping Construction Chemicals Market Growth.



Technological advancements have a significant impact on the construction chemicals market in China. The adoption of new technologies is helping to improve the performance, quality, and efficiency of construction chemicals, making them more attractive to developers, builders, and contractors.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in China construction chemicals market.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd

Aramco Far East (Beijing) Business Services Company Limited

PetroChina Company Limited

Sidley Chemical Co.,Ltd

Zibo JOYREACH New Materials Co., Ltd

Report Scope:



China Construction Chemicals Market, By Product Type:

Concrete Admixture

Waterproofing & Roofing

Repair

Flooring

Adhesive & Sealants

Others

China Construction Chemicals Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

China Construction Chemicals Market, By Region:

East China

North & North-East China

Southwest China

South-Central China

Northwest China

