Global Electrosurgery Market Size To Worth USD 10.81 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.8%

New York, United States, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electrosurgery Market size is to grow from USD 6.15 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.81 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.





Electrosurgery is a medical procedure that employs high-frequency electrical currents to cut, coagulate, or ablate tissues during surgery. Utilizing specialized instruments like electrosurgical units and electrodes, it offers advantages such as enhanced precision, reduced bleeding, and faster recovery. There are two main types: monopolar, where the current passes through the patient's body from an active electrode to a neutral one, and bipolar, which employs two electrodes to treat tissue. While it provides valuable benefits, electrosurgery demands skilled practitioners and strict safety measures to minimize potential risks and ensure successful outcomes.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Electrosurgery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Electrosurgical Instruments, Electrosurgical Accessories, and Smoke Evacuation Systems), By Surgery (General Surgery, Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Oncological Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Urological Surgery, NeuroSurgery, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, & Ablation Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032)."

The general surgery segment held the largest market with more than 55.6% revenue share in 2022.

Based on the surgery, the global electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, obstetric/gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, oncological surgery, cosmetic surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, and others. The general surgery segment held the largest market share in the electrosurgery market due to several factors. General surgery involves a wide range of procedures performed across various medical conditions, including abdominal surgeries, appendectomies, and hernia repairs, among others. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions necessitating general surgical interventions has boosted the demand for electrosurgical procedures in this segment.

The hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers segment held the largest market with more than 42.8% revenue share in 2022.

Based on the end-user, the global electrosurgery market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers, ambulatory surgical centers, & research laboratories and academic institutes. The hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers segment held the largest market share in the electrosurgery market due to several key factors. These healthcare facilities serve as primary centers for elective and non-elective surgical procedures, making them significant contributors to the adoption of electrosurgery. The increasing number of surgeries performed in hospitals and clinics, coupled with the growing preference for minimally invasive techniques, has driven the demand for electrosurgical devices.



Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 5.9% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience higher growth in the electrosurgery market during the forecast years due to expanding population, rising healthcare infrastructure development and increasing awareness about advanced medical technologies are driving the adoption of electrosurgical procedures. Moreover, the growing burden of chronic diseases and the rising demand for better healthcare services are propelling the market's expansion.

North America dominated the electrosurgery market, holding the largest market share due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technologies, and high healthcare expenditure have fostered the widespread adoption of electrosurgical procedures. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing aging population, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries have further fueled the market's growth in North America

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global electrosurgery market include Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific, Smith & Nephew PLC, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KLS Martin, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Kirwan Surgical Products LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Utah Medical Products Inc. And Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, J&J launched an electrosurgical generator for use in a wide range of open and laparoscopic operations. It is a microprocessor-controlled, isolated output, high-frequency generator that can perform monopolar cutting and coagulation as well as bipolar coagulation through an auxiliary electrode.

In May 2022, Medtronic (Ireland) and DaVita Inc. (US) collaborated to develop a new, independent kidney care-focused medical device firm ("NewCo" or "the Company") to improve patient treatment experience and overall outcomes.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global electrosurgery market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Electrosurgery Market, By Product

Electrosurgical Instruments

Electrosurgical Accessories

Smoke Evacuation Systems

Electrosurgery Market, By Surgery

General Surgery

Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Oncological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Urological Surgery

NeuroSurgery

Others

Electrosurgery Market, By End-User

Hospitals, Clinics, and Ablation Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Electrosurgery Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



