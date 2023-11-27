Global Low Voltage Switchgear (LVSG) Market Growth Opportunities and Key Player Profiles - ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric and Siemens

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Voltage Switchgear (LVSG) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the market of low voltage switchgear (LVSG) components that include protection and switching devices such as air circuit breakers (ACB), molded case circuit breakers (MCCB), miniature circuit breakers (MCB), residual current circuit breakers (RCCB), contactors, and other surge protection and control devices used inside the LVSG assembly with ratings below 1 kilovolt (kV).



In 2022, the global LVSG market registered a slim growth rate of 0.8% due to post-pandemic effects on the economy, such as material shortages, cost inflation, and logistics issues. The slow growth of building construction will continue in 2023, with minimal expansion, and this will adversely affect the LVSG market, which will show modest recovery of above 3% revenue growth from 2024 onward.

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) LVSG market accounted for 36.7% of the global market revenue. With the second-highest CAGR globally, APAC will remain the largest LVSG market in the world in 2028. The Latin American LVSG market reported market share of 3.6% in 2022. It is the smallest regional market but is on course to have the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028.



Key growth drivers for LVSGs include the advancement of electricity infrastructure, installation of heat pumps and retrofit of energy-efficient equipment (e.g., HVAC, lighting, and metering systems), adoption of distributed energy and microgrids, and the rise of IoT and digital applications in building systems.

The report has also identified four major growth opportunity areas, which are data centers, electrification, residential heat pumps, and building construction.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis Segmentation by Product Segmentation by End User Segmentation by Region

Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Competitive Environment

Competitive Framework Key Participant Profile - ABB Key Participant Profile - Eaton Key Participant Profile - Legrand Key Participant Profile - Schneider Electric Key Participant Profile - Siemens



Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 2: Electrification

Growth Opportunity 3: Residential Heat Pumps

Growth Opportunity 4: Building Construction

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Siemens

