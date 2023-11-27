Art tokenization platform, 10101.art Reveals Marketplace Launch Date - Offering a Gateway to Iconic Artworks by Picasso, Banksy, Dali, Warhol

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10101.art, a forward-thinking decentralized art tokenization platform, has announced the date of the official launch of its digital marketplace. Set to be live on 27th of November 2023, 10101.art will herald a collection of remarkable artworks by renowned artists such as Picasso, Banksy, Dali, Warhol, and many others. The launch of the physical gallery in Dubai, slated for December 2023, will showcase the art that is featured on the online marketplace as tokenized digital assets.

The first painting to be available on the marketplace will be “Turf War”, crafted by the legendary Banksy, the anonymous street artist, political activist, and filmmaker based in England. Banksy's first major exhibition, “Turf War”, marks the dawn of a new era where elusive masterpieces become attainable. The artwork will be digitally divided into 1,500 segments, each offered as an NFT. The NFTs will correspond to specific fragments of the painting and will be randomly available for minting. The pre-sale, commencing on November 27th, will feature a limited supply of these NFTs priced at $60 each— a 40% discount compared to the main sale. The main sale date will be disclosed in the coming weeks.

10101.art is committed to redefining the art market by bridging traditional art and digital space, making it universally accessible. Known for its art tokenization technology and digital marketplace, 10101.art provides a secure and legally sound framework that empowers individuals to own a piece of valuable masterworks, using NFT technology and fragmented ownership.

In addition to the marketplace launch, 10101.art is actively preparing to expand its art collection and establish a stronger global presence through collaborations with art galleries worldwide. This collaborative effort aims to elevate the company's position in the international art market, opening up the digital art market to a global audience.

The community that 10101.art aims to build, is a creative revolution where traditional art and finance enthusiasts meet the age of digitalization, and Web3 supporters can own NFTs, differing from traditional tangible assets. Using blockchain, buyers can share ownership of renowned artworks, making high-end art more accessible. It's a place where artists, collectors, and tech enthusiasts come together, making it more inclusive and globally connected, turning the art world into a shared space for everyone to enjoy.

The introduction of blockchain technology and NFTs has fundamentally changed how ownership of tangible assets is perceived. By fragmenting art pieces using blockchain and associating an NFT with each fragment, ownership can be distributed among multiple individuals, each holding a portion of the digital puzzle, With a certificate verifying ownership rights to the physical artwork, this innovative mechanism introduces a new dimension to ownership, making shared ownership the prevailing model.

Shared ownership allows individuals to own assets and build portfolios that traditionally posed significant entry barriers, such as art or real estate. This approach addresses issues related to accessibility, speed, trust, and cost in asset ownership.

The visionary founder, Irina Garasymiv, and Project Head, Alina Krot, are dedicated to creating a pioneering platform at the intersection of the traditional art market and the modern digital world.

"We at 10101.art are creating a new marketplace that was previously limitedly available. Now people all over the world will have a unique opportunity to admire works of art that were previously hidden in private collections. We have very big plans for the project and are looking forward to our next stages, such as the launch of the internal marketplace and the implementation of the DAO mechanics " affirms Alina Krot.

10101.art emerges as a groundbreaking force, offering a seamless gateway to iconic artworks by masters like Banksy and Warhol, making these pieces attainable to a broader audience. At the core of 10101.art's proposition is the ability to transfer ownership with just two clicks, ensuring that owning a physical artwork is both user-friendly and secure, thanks to blockchain technology that guarantees transparency and provenance for each piece

About 10101.art

10101.art is a revolutionary ecosystem at the intersection of DeFi and art. Seamlessly bridging classical art with the digital age, while catering to a global audience of business professionals, enthusiasts, art collectors, and Web3 experts, 10101 offers unparalleled opportunities. 10101 provides the secured ownership of timeless artworks from various countries and centuries. Anchored by blockchain technology, 10101.art is on a mission to fragment art ownership, ensuring accessibility and security for all stakeholders.

About Monada Art

Monada Art Gallery is on a mission to redefine the art world. In a time when traditional art markets face challenges, Monada Art Gallery is building a bridge between institutional art and the modern world. With a diverse collection spanning European, American, Arabic, and Chinese artworks, the gallery is not only reimagining how art is experienced but also expanding its global presence. Born from the innovative concept of 'Pure Art Gallery' in 2021, Monada Art Gallery is making fine art more accessible, while Dubai's ultra-modern landscape provides the perfect backdrop for this cultural endeavor.