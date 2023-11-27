North America Digital Vaccine Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2023-2028 Featuring Friendslearn, Klein Buendel, Evidation Health, Atos, and oVRcome

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Digital Vaccine Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America Digital Vaccine Market has valued at USD 424.78 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.89% through 2028.

The North America Digital Vaccine Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the broader healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. This market is characterized by the convergence of advanced digital technologies and vaccine development, aiming to revolutionize disease prevention, monitoring, and management.



AI-Driven Vaccine Development



AI, including machine learning algorithms, enables the swift analysis of extensive datasets. This accelerates vaccine development by identifying potential candidates and predicting their effectiveness. Traditional methods would take considerably longer to process such vast amounts of data.

AI allows for the customization of vaccines based on individual genetic profiles and health data. This tailored approach enhances vaccine effectiveness and minimizes adverse effects, a significant advancement in vaccine development. AI can rapidly identify patterns in disease outbreaks, helping researchers develop vaccines quickly in response to new and emerging infectious diseases. This capability is crucial for global health security.



Telehealth Integration



Telehealth and telemedicine integration simplify the process of consulting with healthcare professionals before and after vaccination. This convenience increases accessibility, particularly for individuals in remote or underserved areas.

Telehealth technology allows for real-time monitoring of vaccine recipients, ensuring their well-being and immediate response in case of adverse reactions. This enhances safety and reassures patients. Telehealth streamlines the vaccine distribution process by reducing the need for in-person clinic visits. This not only saves time and resources but also promotes adherence to vaccination schedules.



mRNA Vaccine Advancements



The success of mRNA vaccines, notably in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, has highlighted their potential in rapid vaccine development. mRNA technology offers a platform that can be adapted to create vaccines for various diseases, speeding up response times. mRNA vaccines can be manufactured more quickly than traditional vaccines, as they do not require the cultivation of pathogens.

This increased production efficiency can address vaccine supply shortages. mRNA vaccine production can be cost-effective, especially at scale. Lower production costs can make vaccines more accessible and affordable for healthcare systems and individuals.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $424.78 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $778.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered North America

Device Type Insights:

Smartphone Segment: Dominated the North American Digital Vaccine market in 2022.

High smartphone penetration rate in North America.

Smartphones provide real-time access to digital vaccine-related information, appointments, and records.

mHealth apps for vaccine appointments, reminders, and digital vaccine passports.

Biometric authentication enhances security for digital vaccine documents.

Telehealth services integrated into smartphones for remote consultations and monitoring.

EHR systems accessible via smartphone apps for easy vaccine record access.

Application Insights:

Infectious Disease Segment: Dominated the North American Digital Vaccine market in 2022.

Persistent challenges posed by infectious diseases in North America.

Focus on vaccine development and innovation due to new and re-emerging diseases.

Rapid vaccine development enabled by digital vaccine platforms and data-driven approaches.

Digital vaccine passports for international travel and event access.

Monitoring the spread of infectious diseases through digital vaccine passports.

Public education campaigns to combat vaccine hesitancy.

Emphasis on vaccination in disease prevention.

Regional Insights:

United States: Dominated the North America Digital Vaccine market in 2022.

Highly developed healthcare infrastructure and technological innovation.

Leader in digital healthcare solutions and vaccine development.

Government initiatives, like Operation Warp Speed, accelerate digital vaccine development.

Diverse population with varied healthcare needs drives innovation.

Canada: Poised to be the fastest-growing market.

Increasing investments in healthcare and digital health infrastructure.

Strong government support for digital healthcare and vaccine initiatives.

Aging population focuses on healthcare technologies, including digital vaccines.

Collaborations with international partners accelerate adoption.

Growth opportunities in Mexico and the Caribbean due to healthcare infrastructure development and tourism-related digital vaccine requirements.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the North America Digital Vaccine Market.

Friendslearn, Inc.

Klein Buendel, Inc.

Evidation Health, Inc.

Atos SE

oVRcome

Report Scope:



Digital Vaccine Market, By Device Type:

Diabetes

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Digital Vaccine Market, By Application:

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Digital Vaccine Market, By Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

