Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Size Worth USD 4.64 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6%

Pune, India., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic Number Plate Recognition system market size was valued at USD 2.51 billion in 2022. The industry is expected to expand from USD 2.79 billion in 2023 to USD 4.64 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% over the study period.

An optical character recognition engine is deployed in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system technology for reading the vehicle license plates or registration plates from captured images or videos to develop vehicle location data, which is stored in its database. The market expansion can be credited to the rapid deployment of data analytics and IoT in urban cities. Moreover, the requirement for physical representation can be eliminated by incorporating sensor-based technologies and IoT.

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Incorporation of ANPR technology in Smart Parking to Escalate Market Growth

One of the major factors propelling the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system market growth is the uptake of ANPR technology in smart parking. Since they offer real-time data monitoring of parking spaces and vehicles, ANPR cameras prove highly advantageous in parking management systems. However, increased risks related to security and data breaches may impede market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automatic-number-plate-recognition-anpr-system-market-108615

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.64 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.79 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Competitive Landscape-

Leading Players Focus on Product Innovations to Gain a Competitive Edge

Some of the largest product manufacturers include Axis Communications, Siemens, Hikvision, and Motorola Solutions. Several companies in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system industry are focusing on different competitive strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and others. Product innovation strategies are also being adopted by top companies to outshine the competition.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automatic-number-plate-recognition-anpr-system-market-108615

Segments-

Steep Labor Costs Related to Hardware Systems to Proliferate Segment Growth

By component, the market is bifurcated into software and hardware. The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The high labor costs related to hardware systems are driving the segment growth.

Rising Deployment of ANPR Cameras at Tolls to Impel Fixed Segment Growth

On the basis of type, the market is divided into fixed and mobile. The fixed segment accounted for the largest Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system market share in 2022. The surging deployment of ANPR cameras at different tolls, highways, signals, and other locations is boosting the fixed segment growth.

Surging Government Focus on Introducing Traffic Management Systems to Fuel Segment Growth

With respect to application, the market is classified into traffic management, toll collection, law enforcement, and others. The traffic management segment registered the major share in 2022. The growing focus of governments of different countries globally on introducing traffic management systems across metropolitans drives segment growth. From the regional perspective, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Segmentation By Component



Hardware

Software By Type



Mobile

Fixed By Application Law Enforcement

Traffic Management

Toll Collection

Others

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/automatic-number-plate-recognition-anpr-system-market-108615

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific Registered Largest Share Owing to Launch of ANPR

Asia Pacific market for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system captured the largest share in 2022. ANPR is being actively introduced by major Asian economies for the reduction of road congestion and addressing traffic violations. This factor is bolstering regional growth.

Europe market is anticipated to expand at the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the surging emphasis of European countries on deploying smart city solutions in their urban areas.

Report Coverage:

The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system market research report encompasses the latest trends and key industry developments. It further highlights the significant driving and restraining factors impacting market growth. Other aspects of the report include the strategic initiatives implemented by top companies.

Quick Buy - Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/108615

A list of prominent Automatic Number Plate Recognition System manufacturers operating in the global market:

Hikvision (China)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Hanwha Group (China)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Efkon (India)

Omniq Corp (U.S.)

IntelliVision (U.S.)

Smart Parking Inc. (U.K.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Slow Uptake of ANPR Technology Due to Suspension of International Trade Operations Hampered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic witnessed the temporary closure of all minor and major sectors, excluding the healthcare industry, to reduce the spread of the virus and retain its impact. This led to a halt in manufacturing industries and the suspension of work-related operations by several countries across the globe.

Notable Industry Development:

• May 2023: Hanwha Vision launched an AI-enabled high-speed ANPR camera for license plate detection applications. The camera possesses the ability to identify number plates and vehicles even having a moving speed of 200 km/hr across two traffic lanes.

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automatic-number-plate-recognition-anpr-system-market-108615

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition

5.1. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Mobile Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Law Enforcement Traffic Management Toll Collection Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

North America Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Mobile Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Law Enforcement Traffic Management Toll Collection Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Mexico Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component

Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Mobile Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Law Enforcement Traffic Management Toll Collection Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component U.K. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component France Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Rest of Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component

Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Mobile Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Law Enforcement Traffic Management Toll Collection Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country China Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Japan Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component India Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component South Korea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Rest of Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component

Rest of the World Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Mobile Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Law Enforcement Traffic Management Toll Collection Others



Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Russia Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Roof Rack Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Car Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Railway Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Active Grille Shutter System Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Blockchain Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

BMX Bike Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Autonomous Cranes Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245