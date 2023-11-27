Battery as a Service Market Size Worth $5.30 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 21.4%

Pune, India., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery as a service market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and market is expected to grow from USD 1.37 billion in 2023 to USD 5.30 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period.

Consumers get the option of leasing batteries or subscribing to the EV battery separately from the vehicle by using the automotive BaaS. The market growth can be attributed to the growing transition toward electric mobility. Moreover, BaaS is in line with the automotive sector’s shift toward sustainable offerings and addresses the concerns of consumers regarding the convenience and affordability of electric vehicles.

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Escalate the Market Growth

One of the major factors propelling the battery as a service market growth is a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles. BaaS separates the battery cost from the vehicle’s purchase price and provides a solution to the steep upfront price of electric vehicles. Governments across the globe are implementing tighter emission regulations, and consumers are looking for eco-friendly transportation alternatives; hence, the automotive manufacturers are introducing more EV models. The growing penetration of these vehicles is driving the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/battery-as-a-service-market-105795

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 5.30 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.37 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200





Competitive Landscape-

Leading Players Focus on Product Innovations to Boost their Position

NIO is serving as a crucial market player due to ongoing innovations in research and development and commitment toward consistent development in the BaaS model. Several players are focusing on strategies such as collaborations, joint ventures, and others. Moreover, leading companies are emphasizing launching enhanced capabilities of battery as a service solutions to reinforce their position.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/battery-as-a-service-market-105795

Segments Analysis-

Government Incentives to Boost the Two-wheeler Segment Growth

By vehicle type, the market is divided into three-wheeler, commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle, and two-wheeler. The two-wheeler segment captured the largest share in 2022. The incentives by the government and concerns about the environment have led to a global shift toward electric two-wheelers. This factor is fostering two-wheeler segment growth.

Flexibility Offered by Battery Subscription Model to Foster Segment Growth

In terms of service, the market is bifurcated into pay-per use and battery subscription. The battery subscription segment accounted for the largest battery as a service market share in 2022. In a battery subscription model, consumers get the flexibility to select from different subscription plans depending on their driving requirements. This factor is bolstering the battery subscription segment growth.

From the regional perspective, the battery as a service market is divided into the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

Segmentation By Vehicle Type Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle By Service Battery Subscription

Pay-Per-Use





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/battery-as-a-service-market-105795

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific Held Largest Share Due to Growing Promotion of Electric Mobility

The Asia Pacific market for battery as a service captured the largest share in 2022. Several nations in the region are introducing incentives for promoting electric mobility. This factor is driving the regional growth.

Europe market for battery as a service accounts for a substantial share, owing to surging electric vehicle adoption.

Report Coverage:

The report provides detailed insights into the major factors proliferating the market growth. It further encompasses an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market growth, the latest trends, and restraining factors. Other aspects of the report include the key strategies deployed by prominent market players to enhance their position.

Quick Buy - Battery as a Service Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105795

A list of prominent Battery as a Service manufacturers operating in the global market:

NIO Power (China)

Gogoro (Taiwan)

Immotor (China)

SUN MOBILITY PRIVATE LIMITED (India)

Upgrid Solutions Private Limited (India)

Numocity (India)

Ample (U.S.)

Bounce Infinity (India)

Esmito Solutions Pvt Ltd (India)

Octillion (India)

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Upheavals Had a Negative Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic witnessed the scarcity of critical components required for electric vehicles, including batteries, due to the upheavals in supply chains. The reduction in consumer spending on big-ticket items such as electric vehicles was also observed as many consumers faced financial uncertainty. Thus, these factors influenced the market negatively.

Notable Industry Development:

April 2023: Hyundai Motor announced its intent to form a joint venture with SK On for EV battery cell production in the U.S.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/battery-as-a-service-market-105795

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Battery as a Service Market Key Industry Developments

Global Battery as a Service Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Two-Wheeler Three-Wheeler Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Battery Subscription Pay-Per-Use Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

North America Battery as a Service Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Two-Wheeler Three-Wheeler Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Battery Subscription Pay-Per-Use Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Canada Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Mexico Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service

Europe Battery as a Service Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Two-Wheeler Three-Wheeler Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Battery Subscription Pay-Per-Use Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country Germany Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service France Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service U.K. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Rest of Europe Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service

Asia Pacific Battery as a Service Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Two-Wheeler Three-Wheeler Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Battery Subscription Pay-Per-Use Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country China Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Japan Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service India Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service South Korea Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Rest of Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service

Rest of World Battery as a Service Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Two-Wheeler Three-Wheeler Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Service Battery Subscription Pay-Per-Use

Competitive Analysis Global Market Ranking Analysis (2022) Competition Dashboard Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Components, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability)) NIO Power Gogoro Immotor SUN MOBILITY PRIVATE LIMITED Upgrid Solutions Private Limited Numocity Ample Bounce infinity Esmito Solutions Pvt Ltd Octillion



Continued...

Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Automotive In-Cabin Air Quality Improvement Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Headrest Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Automotive Power Window Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Automotive E-axle Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Europe Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Two Wheeler Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Automotive Battery Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Steering Column Control Module Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

India Traffic Signal Controller Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245